‘Head Is Looking Too Big for Her Body’: Oprah Winfrey’s Unrecognizable Appearance In New Photo Has Fans Saying She Lost Too Much Weight

Oprah Winfrey is still shaving inches off of her figure two years after debuting a jaw-dropping weight loss transformation.

The mogul, 71, has fans raving that she looks better than ever as she manages to keep off the 50 pounds she shed ahead of 2023’s “The Color Purple” press run.

In a Sept. 9 Instagram post to promote her latest book club selection, author Elizabeth Gilbert’s “All the Way to the River,” she looked like a new woman again.

Oprah Winfrey’s shocking weight loss takes fans by surprise after years of battling with her fitness journey. (Photo: @oprah/Instagram.)

The Academy Award nominee wore a magenta and red color-blocked sweater with black leather cargo pants. She ditched her glasses to show off her fresh and youthful glam look.

Winfrey disabled her Instagram comments over a year ago, a maneuver designed to ward off cyber trolls. Still, messages about her appearance cropped up on the Daily Mail website.

At first, supporters of Winfrey shared reactions such as, “She’s never looked more beautiful,” and boasted that she looks “great.” At least one person had an opinion contrary to the praise. That reaction read, “She really looked better, and prettier…”

Hecklers also congregated on the platform to disparage the former talk show host with accusations that her appearance was altered by more than weight loss.

“Oprah’s skinny photo is super photoshopped on her face or she had an unbelievable plastic surgeon,” alleged one person.

A second critic said, “Oprahzempic’s head is looking too big for her body.”

A fourth person cast doubt on Winfrey’s ability to maintain her new look. They wrote, “Yes but she can’t stay on this forever. Nobody knows the long term side effects. Will she keep it off when no longer on meds? I doubt it.”

Oprah Winfrey’s weight loss journey in 1994 vs 2023 and 2025. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images / Oprah at The Cable Show / INTX: The Internet & Television Expo – Wiki Commons; Oprah/Instagram)

Admittedly, the daytime TV legend revealed that she achieved her slimmer physique with the assistance of a weight loss medication.

She has not publicly disclosed which GLP-1 helped her regain control of her relationship with food and her body, though many have speculated it is the wildly popular Ozempic.

Oprah Winfrey reveals taking GLP-1 weight-loss drug made her realize what she got wrong about ‘thin people’ https://t.co/S5UvttZTtm pic.twitter.com/3XwbMVLfns — New York Post (@nypost) January 23, 2025

Moreover, on more than one occasion, paparazzi have caught the media maven post-workout, proving that she is still doing her part to stay light on her feet despite what haters have to say.