‘This Is Just Sad’: Trump Tries to Project Strength with a Bizarre New ‘Word’ — Then Asks a Question That Exposes Just How Far He’s Drifted from Reality

President Donald Trump is starting to look less like a man projecting power and more like someone desperately trying to hold his world together as it slides out of his hands.

With approval ratings sinking, scandals piling up, and even core MAGA loyalists openly questioning his judgment, Trump has entered a stretch where he’s making moves that feels less strategic and more like a man trying to outrun reality.

President Donald Trump participates in a call with U.S. service members from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Thanksgiving Day on November 27, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

And nothing captured that unraveling more clearly than his latest Truth Social post.

On Wednesday, Trump unveiled what he seemed to believe was a bold new branding move, declaring there was now a “new word” for his followers: “TEPUBLICAN???” or “TPUBLICAN????”

He insisted this was the future, a sign of dominance, and even suggested that “almost everyone” now fell under his self-created label due to his “great policy.”

But the post didn’t land like he hoped.

And it was his follow-up question — asking his dwindling base which name they preferred — that left viewers openly wondering whether Trump is desperately trying to distract from the growing cracks in his political foundation.

Social media lit up instantly.

“Translation: MAGA is dead, and what remains of it has rejected me. Who wants some McDonald’s with me??” Dr. Nerd remarked on Threads.

“Trying to ‘rebrand’ because he knows MAGA is on its deathbed, and fooling no one,” Threads poster Tim Lakritz proclaimed.

Others were even less gentle: “He’s losing it” and “This is just sad, man.”

Some mocked the entire spectacle. “The word is Trumpkin — rhymes with pumpkin, which has an appropriate color correlation.” joked one commenter.

For many critics, the attempted rebrand felt less like a show of confidence and more like a man refusing to deal with the facts.

“He’s flipping out. Repubs are jumping ship,” Roe Churgin Vega stated on Threads.

But Rock Doc might have said it best: “It must be exhausting always needing validation. Clownface Von Yam Tits has no discernible vision, nor any meaningful ideas. His exaggerated sense of self-importance, a lack of empathy, and an excessive need for admiration is pathetic.”

Trump’s approval ratings are sliding, his poll numbers among MAGA loyalists are cracking, and his administration is drowning in overlapping crises — from affordability issues and rising healthcare costs to foreign policy stumbles and domestic turmoil critics say he’s inflaming, not fixing.

Fox News SHATTERS Trump's approval myth, admits to viewers that his approval rating has plummeted to a low of 38%, "they've given him 9 months… and things really haven't improved."pic.twitter.com/RTObAULvAh pic.twitter.com/2WTSBwyhd2 — Ukemonde (@ukemonde) November 26, 2025

Then there’s the scandal that refuses to go away: Trump’s months-long refusal to release the Epstein files despite promising repeatedly on the campaign trail to make them public. The House Oversight Committee recently released messages suggesting Trump may have known far more than he claimed, fueling even more distrust among his base.

Add in the economic frustration — there’s soaring grocery prices, sky-high energy bills, and shrinking wages despite his propensity to repeat week after week that everything is “way down.”

Even though the unemployment rate is still relatively low at 4.4 percent in September compared to 4.3 percent in August, many middle and low-income Americans are still struggling with stagnant wages and increasing prices for basic necessities.

Trump is looking increasingly out of touch with the voters he once electrified.

Opponents and defecting supporters alike are criticizing Trump for seemingly ignoring his “America First” agenda. They point to his preoccupation with international conflicts, including Israel and the Middle East, his deadly military strikes on vessels off the Venezuelan coast while providing no evidence that the boats were carrying drugs as he claimed, his $20 billion bailout of Argentina, and his deployment of U.S. troops into American cities without cause.

Given all this, it’s not hard to see why MAGA is becoming seriously disillusioned and that Trump is losing his grip on the reality playing out in front of him.