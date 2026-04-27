‘He Ain’t Looking So Good’: Trump’s Team Under Fire After Leaked Video Shows Him Nearly Fall Again Mid-Speech — and No One Moves

Donald Trump has never needed a stage — he turns every room into one.

From tense briefings to the constant pressure, this only seems to sharpen the spectacle, leaving the public bracing for whatever unfolds next.

US President Donald Trump holds a press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, shortly after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25, 2026. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Cameras catch officials fumbling at the mic, standing stiff behind podiums, or — in moments that break the internet — a president who could no longer take it after a weekend of chaos.

‘Whooah’: Trump Falls Trying to Leave White House Correspondents’ Dinner — and Secret Service’s Reaction to Pick Him Up Has Everyone Rewatching

A recent Donald Trump moment set the internet buzzing on Saturday, April 25, in the aftermath of the most recent assassination attempt on the president. The White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton went from routine to disaster.

The melee of attendees screaming, someone trying to get the audience to chant “USA,” and still eating meals after shots rang out in the hallway of the building was captured in images online.

Trump and his administration took to the podium back in the White House Briefing Room to control the narrative around what happened.

FBI Director Kash Patel took the podium after the president confirmed authorities had identified and detained the shooter.

He delivered remarks about the government’s response to the developing security situation. Patel’s tone was steady and serious as he addressed the room, emphasizing vigilance and accountability.

Patel said, “We will be examining this individual’s background thoroughly.”

Yep. I watched and videoed too. pic.twitter.com/b93MgIKdQt — Meg T (@Moccmonet2) April 26, 2026

As Patel spoke, Trump stood directly behind him in the same tuxedo from earlier that night.

He blinked repeatedly and fought to stay alert. The puffiness under his eyes stood out and made him look visibly worn down.

As Patel continued, Trump drifted further, leaving viewers questioning whether he stayed fully present. A tight shot of a two-minute clip made the visual even worse.

Trump’s eyes grew heavy, his posture stiffened, and his head dipped at times.

He blinked for what looked like over 100 times, visibly fighting to stay awake. Not even makeup could cover the puffiness under his eyes or disguise just how worn down Trump looked.

The longer Patel spoke, the more the president appeared to drift, swaying just enough to make viewers wonder if he was fully present. What stood out even more was the silence around it — no one stirred, no one stepped in, and no one seemed to react despite what had already happened earlier.

“Trump is literally falling asleep on his feet as Kash Patel speaks,” one X user wrote in response to the video.

Another joked, “Gramps needs his nap before his late night posts.” A third person suggested staff might need to get creative.

“Someone said as soon as he hears his name he wakes up. His staff is going to have to hide an earpiece in his ear and yell PRESIDENT TRUMP to wake him up.”

Attention also shifted from the president’s exhaustion to what he said when he did speak — and to the people around him.

“It’s a dangerous profession,” Trump said, comparing the presidency to race car driving and boat riding — both of which, by his math, carry far less risk. “If you take presidents, it’s 5.8%, and about 8% are shot at.”

He quipped that no one warned him before he ran for the job. “If Marco would have told me, maybe I wouldn’t have run.”

But despite the odds, Trump said he is not deterred. “I’m here to do a job,” he said. “I can’t imagine any profession that is more dangerous.”

Trump’s inner circle nearby giggled, smirked, and exchanged glances — a detail that sparked its own wave of commentary online.

First lady Melania, Karoline Leavitt, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth were caught in another camera-tight shot. The trio were visibly struggling to hold back their laughs as smiles cut through.

All smiles at the WH Press Briefing Room last night….totally normal reactions after an "assassination attempt" pic.twitter.com/sl1t0bSBOy — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 26, 2026

“All smiles at the WH Press Briefing Room last night….totally normal reactions after an ‘assassination attempt,'” one user wrote. Another simply asked, “Why does everyone look so f*cking happy?”

One person posted a screenshot allegedly captured at the moment the shooting started, claiming Trump gave a signal to cue the alleged staged event.

“He f*cking smirked when the shooting started!” they wrote.

smh — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) April 26, 2026

Still, this night must have struck fear into the MAGA nation. The shadow of Butler, Pennsylvania, also loomed.

Trump’s earlier assassination attempt put everything under a microscope. People now track every pause and every unguarded moment inside the White House.

The Correspondents’ Dinner itself came under scrutiny. Some see a security lapse. Others view it as staged optics meant to rally GOP support and boost voter turnout.

Saturday should have been remembered as a night of speeches, tradition, and First Amendment celebration. But it quickly became something else entirely.

As fraught as the evening was, for some the conversation became less about the threat and more about a president struggling to keep his eyes open while his Cabinet laughed behind him — and somehow that said everything.