‘Looks Like a Dying Hairless…’: Trump’s New Party Name Blows Up — But the Rollout Photo Starts a Whole New Firestorm When Viewers Spot the Detail He Missed

President Donald Trump is now leaning on increasingly strange rebranding attempts as he struggles to regain control of his political narrative. And his latest stunt — complete with an AI-generated glamour shot of himself — may be the clearest sign yet.

On Thursday morning, Trump appeared to settle on a new name for his movement, unveiling what he seemed to think was a triumphant announcement: a photoshopped image of himself in a crisp white collared shirt, no tie, black jacket, and an oddly smoothed-out face and a full head of hair holding a sign that read, “TRUMP 2028, YES!” The caption: “TRUMPLICANS!”

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 17: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the McDonald's Impact Summit at the Westin DC Downtown on November 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

But if he hoped it would land like a bold power move, the reaction was the opposite.

Social media erupted instantly — not over the name, but over the photo, which many believed revealed more than Trump intended.

“I think it’s so funny that they have to AI-generate a picture of him just standing there holding a sign because every real picture of him looks like a dying hairless gorilla on meth,” one Threads commenter wrote, summing up the tone of the criticism.

Another piled on, “He hasn’t been that thin since he was BFFs with Jeffrey Epstein,” and “What’s going on with the hair? No more orange?”

Others were more blunt about the reality Trump keeps trying to outrun. “I’m almost positive he won’t even be alive by then. We need to see those MRI results.”

Still others questioned the very premise of attempting to rename the party at all.

“He thinks that word he made up — ‘Trumplicans’ — is going to stick. Laughable,” one person wrote.

“Trumplicans!!!! Those f***ing idiots STILL can’t see how it’s all about him,” another added. “He doesn’t give a f*** about anyone else.”

With approval ratings sliding, scandals piling up, and even core MAGA loyalists openly questioning his judgment, Trump has entered a stretch where he’s making moves that feel less strategic and more like a man trying to outrun reality.

Just one day earlier, he teased the supposed “new word” for Republicans on Truth Social: “TEPUBLICAN???” or “TPUBLICAN????” — followed by him asking his shrinking base which label they preferred.

Reactions to his earlier rebrand attempt was even less favorable.

“Translation: MAGA is dead, and what remains of it has rejected me,” Dr. Nerd remarked on Threads.

And Rock Doc might have said it best: “It must be exhausting always needing validation. Clownface Von Yam Tits has no discernible vision, nor any meaningful ideas. His exaggerated sense of self-importance, a lack of empathy, and an excessive need for admiration is pathetic.”

Trump’s poll numbers among MAGA holdouts are fracturing. And his administration is neck-deep in overlapping crises — from affordability issues and inflation pain to healthcare stagnation, foreign policy stumbles, and domestic unrest.

Fox News SHATTERS Trump's approval myth, admits to viewers that his approval rating has plummeted to a low of 38%, "they've given him 9 months… and things really haven't improved."pic.twitter.com/RTObAULvAh pic.twitter.com/2WTSBwyhd2 — Ukemonde (@ukemonde) November 26, 2025

Then there’s the scandal that refuses to go away: Trump’s months-long refusal to release the Epstein files despite promising repeatedly on the campaign trail to make them public. The House Oversight Committee recently released messages suggesting Trump may have known far more than he claimed, fueling even more distrust among his base.

Economic frustrations aren’t helping him either. Grocery prices are surging, energy bills remain elevated, and wages are slipping behind the cost of living — a direct contradiction to Trump’s weekly insistence that everything is “way down.”

Trump: Our energy costs are way down. Our groceries are way down. Everything is way down. And the press does not report it… Thanksgiving meals 25% down. So I don't want to hear about the affordability. pic.twitter.com/hnyHp2wWRP — Acyn (@Acyn) November 7, 2025

And even though the unemployment rate is still relatively low at 4.4 percent in September compared to 4.3 percent in August, many middle and low-income Americans are still struggling with stagnant wages and increasing prices for basic necessities.

Opponents and defecting supporters alike are criticizing Trump for seemingly ignoring his “America First” agenda.

They point to his preoccupation with international conflicts, including Israel and the Middle East, his deadly military strikes on vessels off the Venezuelan coast while providing no evidence that the boats were carrying drugs as he claimed, his $20 billion bailout of Argentina, and his deployment of U.S. troops into American cities without cause.

Trump’s big “TRUMPLICANS!” debut is now a case study in what many describe as a man trying to rebrand his way out of political erosion.