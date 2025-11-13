‘A Bold-Faced Lie’: Karoline Leavitt Abruptly Walks Off After Scripted, Shaky Response to Question About Trump’s MRI

President Donald Trump’s disclosure that he underwent an MRI last month has reignited debate over the lack of transparency surrounding the president’s health, after the White House again refused to say what prompted additional testing on Trump.

At Wednesday’s press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about her earlier pledge to “check with President Trump” about the reason for his MRI at Walter Reed Medical Center. Leavitt appeared prepared for the question but offered no new information.

“I do. And I’m glad you asked,” she said. “As stated in a memo provided on October 10th, President Trump received advanced imaging at Walter Reed Medical Center as part of his routine physical exam. The full results were reviewed by attending radiologists and consultants and all agreed that President Trump remains in exceptional physical health.”

She gave no indication of which part of Trump’s body was scanned, and abruptly ended the briefing moments later, walking off the podium before any follow-up questions.

Online, critics were quick to reject Leavitt’s carefully scripted response, which she read directly from a prepared statement.

“This is … not an answer,” one skeptic wrote on Threads, reflecting the overall mood on a viral thread. “MRIs are not ‘part of a routine physical.’ Saying doctors reviewed it answers nothing, either. The question is WHY. It’s decidedly not ‘routine.’”

The mystery began weeks earlier, when Trump himself revealed the procedure while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on October 27 during a trip to Japan. Asked directly if he had undergone an MRI, Trump replied, “I did, I got an MRI, it was perfect.”

Trump, 79, had already received a full physical in April but said the October visit was part of his “semi-annual physical.” The White House later confirmed that he underwent “advanced imaging, lab testing and preventative assessments,” and also received flu and COVID-19 booster shots.

White House physician U.S. Navy Captain Sean Barbabella said the president’s results were “excellent overall.” But neither Barbabella nor Leavitt explained why Trump needed advanced imaging or what area was examined.

“I think they gave you a very conclusive… Nobody has ever given you reports like I gave you,” Trump told reporters. “And if I didn’t think it was going to be good… I wouldn’t run… The doctor said some of the best reports for the age.”

The White House has said Trump was diagnosed earlier this year with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition in which veins in the legs struggle to send blood back to the heart, often causing swelling. CVI is typically evaluated through ultrasound rather than MRI, deepening questions about the necessity of the scan.

Medical experts say an MRI—short for magnetic resonance imaging—uses powerful magnets, radio waves, and a computer to produce detailed pictures of organs and tissues. According to the National Institutes of Health, it’s particularly effective for examining the brain, spinal cord, muscles, and other soft tissue. The procedure is noninvasive but time-consuming, often lasting up to an hour as the patient lies motionless inside a narrow, magnetized tube.

Trump’s offhand acknowledgment of the MRI, combined with Leavitt’s evasive response, revived a familiar controversy: how much the public is entitled to know about the health of its commander in chief.

Jeffrey Kuhlman, a former White House physician who served under three presidents, said it isn’t unusual for a president of Trump’s age to undergo additional imaging. “Most any procedure scope, I had the capabilities there at the White House. The only thing I couldn’t, that I’d have to [go to] Walter Reed for, is advanced imaging,” he said, according to The Hill.

While there’s no legal obligation for presidents to release their medical details, secrecy has long been the norm. From Grover Cleveland’s secret cancer surgery to Franklin Roosevelt’s undisclosed paralysis, many presidents have concealed health issues from the public.

Jacob Appel, a psychiatry professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and a historian of presidential health, told The Hill that selective disclosure has become standard practice.

“Filtering information through political spin doesn’t serve the public interest,” he said. “If there’s a legitimate national security reason, fine. But when the goal is image management, the public deserves better.”

Trump’s image of invincibility is central to his political brand. As the oldest person ever elected president, Trump’s team has long portrayed him as tireless and physically formidable. Yet his decision to undergo two physicals in six months and his reluctance to explain the MRI have drawn renewed scrutiny.

“It is an answer. The answer just happens to be a bold-faced lie. You are correct, these tests are not standard for a physical. But, a third of the country says, if that’s what he says, then that’s exactly what happened.“Bizarro” world coming from 1600 PA Ave,” wrote on a Threads user.

Other voices said they knew better from their own medical experience.

“You do not get advanced imaging if you’re in exceptional health. I get an annual every year and all I get is blood work done,” one man wrote.