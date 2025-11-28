‘This Ain’t Your Show’: Bruh Man Actor Says Martin and Cole’s Behind-the-Scenes Clash Caused Issues on Set as Fans Point to Cole’s Missing Episodes 

Actor Reginald Ballard, best known as “Bruh Man from the 5th Flo’” on “Martin,” is taking fans behind the scenes of the iconic sitcom.

While the show kept audiences laughing, Ballard claims the on-set energy wasn’t always as light, sometimes masking the real clashes between Martin Lawrence and co-star Carl Anthony Payne II, who played Cole.

“Martin” show star says Martin Lawrence often had to remind Carl Anthony Payne II who’s the boss during heated clashes on set.(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)

‘They Ignored It’: Carl Anthony Payne II Explains Why ‘Martin’ Ended After Only 5 Seasons, Says Show Execs Knew About ‘Turmoil’ Between Cast Members

In a recent interview with ”The Art of Dialogue,” Ballard shared that Lawrence and Payne frequently butted heads over how the show should run and how scenes should play out.

He said he watched them go back and forth on set a few times, describing their relationship as strained, even as they continued to deliver classic episodes. When Payne suggested funny ideas for Cole, allegedly the actor would lead with, “This would be funny if I did it this way, if you did it that way. If this was my show, I would do it this way.”

According to Ballard, Lawrence would quickly reply, “Well, this ain’t your show. So do it my way.” He claimed the tension was mostly over “creative differences” between two seasoned comedians.’

“Carl had been in the game probably longer than Martin. And Martin had been in the game, and he was way up there in the game. So, they used to clash over creative ideas.” He laughed as he recalled the back-and-forth, noting that Lawrence always shut it down by reminding Payne it was “his show.”

Actor Reginald Ballard, best known as Bruh Man from the sitcom "Martin," opens up about the behind-the-scenes tension between Martin Lawrence and Carl Payne.



“I don’t know if it was anything personal,” Ballard stated during the interview. He later speculated, “But it could have been.”

“But if something was funny, Martin would use it,” he continued, before referring to Bruh-Man’s signature hand gesture — a running joke where his character, who lives on the “fifth flo’” but always holds up four fingers instead. The mismatch became part of the humor, suggesting either Bruh-Man can’t quite count or it’s just another layer of his slow, laid-back persona.

Ballard added that Payne may have a different perspective on their exchanges, but ultimately maintained that the two comic talents were simply clashing creatively, nothing more.

Comments under the clip ranged from fans quoting their favorite lines from the series to praising Bruh Man for providing the inside scoop. “Carl wanted to be a star the [man] clashed with a main character/star in all his jobs,” one person wrote.

Another user claimed Payne also had a rift with Malcolm Jamal Warner on “The Cosby Show” while playing the role of Theo’s friend, Cockroach.

Someone else chimed in, “Well now it makes sense why Carl was missing in a few episodes in season 3. Probably wrote him out intentionally.”

Another fan defended both actors, writing, “The thing here is he saying they had different looks on things but still came together when it was time. He even said Martin used some of Carl’s ideas! But they both always been friends … like who don’t butt heads with their friends.”

Many followers insisted they weren’t surprised, given longtime rumors about Payne’s “large ego,” while others felt Ballard should have stayed quiet. “Why are these stories being told? Stop ruining the nostalgia,” one person complained. Another added, “Um yeah. Him and Martin are in a good place. Stop running negative bs.”

Payne has previously shared his own perspective on the behind-the-scenes tension. In February 2024, he told the “MATH HOFFA” podcast that the “atmosphere” on set changed after Tisha Campbell, who played Martin’s wife, Gina, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Lawrence.

Although the series aired from 1992 to 1997, Payne says behind-the-scenes tension was overlooked by higher-ups as the focus stayed locked on hitting 100 episodes for syndication.

“You can see the writing on the wall, so to speak,” he said. “Nobody was playing — the team wasn’t playing like a team. They knew it was turmoil in the camp, or just that, you know, that things weren’t gelling with folks, you know, and I believe they ignored it.”

Payne’s remarks align with Ballard’s portrayal of the creative friction between him and Lawrence.

Despite the off-camera drama, “Martin” remains one of the most culturally impactful sitcoms in television history, and Ballard’s Bruh Man character remains a fan favorite.

In 2022, BET celebrated the show’s 30th anniversary by listing five of Bruh Man’s best moments, including the unforgettable Thanksgiving episode in season two.

Longtime “Martin” fans know any holiday rarely went smoothly for the crew — from the infamous episode where Gina served an undercooked turkey for the chaotic guys-versus-women cook-off that left everyone so flustered they ditched dinner for a movie.

That detour turned into a disaster when they returned home to find Bruh Man had pulled his signature move, climbed through their living room window, and inhaled every last bite during a full-blown food binge.

Martin, Gina, Tommy, Pam and Carl returned to Martin and Gina’s house as Bruh Man was coming out of the restroom with a can of air freshener in his hand.

“Everything was hitting too, except them raggedly peas,” he said. The only consolation? He invited them to his mom’s house for what was hopefully a real Thanksgiving meal.

The scene turned a cozy celebration into one of the show’s most iconic laughs.

“Tag that one person who you KNOW is all about the eat and run on Thanksgiving!” Lawrence wrote, sharing a clip from their episode on Instagram Nov. 27. Fans dropped thousands of laughing emojis, calling the episode and the “Martin” show “classics.”