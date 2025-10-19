‘He Obliterated Him’: Gavin’s Newsom Dismantles Trump in a Ruthless Rant That Ends with a Blow So Cold, Even MAGA Is Silent

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is not a doctor, but that did not stop the Democratic politician from offering his opinion about the health of President Donald Trump.

Newsom, 58, held a press conference on Oct. 16 to announce his initiative to make insulin more affordable in California, starting on Jan. 1, 2026.

While touting his new agreement with the nonprofit generic drug manufacturer Civica Rx, Newsom also took the chance to swipe at his Republican political rival.



California Gov. Gavin Newsom will not let up on calling out President Donald Trump for his “unhinged” rants. (Photo Credit: Yana Paskova/Getty Images for NYT; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)



“Increasingly, this president appears unhinged, unmoored by reality and facts, seems listless,” Newsom said.

‘LMAO’: Gavin Newsom Just Pulled Off the Dirtiest Prank of the Year, Turning Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Obsession Into a national laughing Stock

The governor went on to share his thoughts on Trump’s current mental and physical well-being, a topic that continues to draw questions from the president’s critics.

“He seems, dare I say, in decline cognitively. And dare I say, forgive me, perhaps unfair, physically,” Newsom added.

The part-time podcaster continued, “And these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say.”

Trump has become incredibly unhinged. He is totally divorced from reality and facts — he is mentally and physically in decline. pic.twitter.com/NcYGCUBKav — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 16, 2025

The Governor Newsom Press Office posted a clip of Newsom suggesting Trump could be dealing with mental deterioration. The video garnered replies from both fans and foes of the POTUS. “He obliterated him with this one,” said one viewer.

“Is this leadership or a man-child’s tantrum? Trump’s just getting started, and Newsom’s already unhinged,” a supporter of the president tweeted.

In contrast, someone stated, “Newsom’s right, Trump’s unhinged rants aren’t just divorced from reality; they’re a daily demolition derby of democracy, crashing from one deranged demand to the next.”

“Newsome is spot on. But there is much more to the mendacity and reality denialism that has taken hold of the MAGA Party. This man’s malignant narcissism and greed needs wider exposure,” read another tweet.

Yet another person offered, “Trump’s rants sound less like leadership and more like late-night meltdown material. The country needs steady hands and clear minds, not someone spiraling deeper into delusion every time a camera turns on.”

TRUMP “MARIE ANTOINETTE” SAYS, “NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU PEASANTS, BUT A BALLROOM FOR THE QUEEN!” pic.twitter.com/u8o6dSsIhW — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 1, 2025

Newsom has become one of the most outspoken Trump detractors since the president returned to the White House for a second, non-consecutive term in January.

Many of Trump’s previous antagonists failed to be successful at landing a blow on him. Still, Newsom’s tactic of ridiculing the MAGA chief has lifted the Californian to the forefront of the Democratic Party.

Newsom continuously mocking and mimicking Trump’s infamous all-caps, trolling style of attack on social media constantly triggers right-wing posters and Fox News pundits.

Throughout October, Newsom’s team has labeled Trump as an out-of-touch elitist by posting AI-generated images of the president dressed as 18th-century French queen Marie Antoinette.

Newsom later went for the jugular against Trump by making fun of the president publicly complaining that his TIME magazine cover photo was a “super bad picture.”

On Oct. 14, the Governor Newsom Press Office account uploaded a zoomed-in version of the Time picture with the loose skin of Trump’s neck blurred out.

Newsom also took direct aim at Trump for selling watches while millions of Americans are projected to lose health insurance coverage. The prices for the Trump-branded timepieces range from $499 to $1,199.

With debates over national health care likely remaining a major news story in the coming months, Trump’s personal health will also continually make headlines.

His bumbling remarks during a recent White House announcement about a prescription drugs initiative ignited more concern about whether Trump is mentally and physically fit to serve as head of the federal government’s executive branch.