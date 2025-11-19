‘I’m Still His’: Rapper Yo-Yo’s Wild Claim About 2Pac and Their ‘Good’ Bedroom Life Has Folks Screaming Jada’s Name

Rapper Yo-Yo’s confirmation about her intimate relationship with Tupac has messy social media users mentioning another woman he was close to: Jada Pinkett Smith.

A video of Yo-Yo on “Sway in the Morning” has made its way back online, where she lightly revisits her past with the late West Coast rapper. The Instagram page “Nostalgia Moments,” which is dedicated to sharing memorable moments in Black culture, shared a clip from the conversation, and fans quickly began wondering exactly what went down between her and Pac.

‘He Needed Somebody to Do Time with Him’: Resurfaced Clip Proves Jaden Smith Tried to Tell Everyone One Year Ago That Tupac Proposed to Mom Jada Pinkett Smith While Incarcerated

It started with host Sway noting that people suspected Yo-Yo and Pac were dating back when she emerged as a rapper in the ’90s.

“Yup, we did date,” she told him in the interview originally from 2019. “Yup, that’s real.”

Sway, who was shocked by her verification, pressed on. He said, “Oh wow. How long did y’all date?”

“Oh, goodness. All his life,” she said, smiling bashfully before saying, “I’m still his.”

“We were great friends on the road,” Yo-Yo explained. “We met each other early ’89 when Pac first came out here and we dated. And Pac, you know, we became great friends, which later ended up in a relationship, which turned into a friendship because the relationship just couldn’t last. You know I was just introducing myself to the industry, and yeah, I wanted to be free. I didn’t want a boyfriend.”

Yo-Yo revealed that their relationship started in the very beginning of their careers while she was on tour with Ice Cube. At the time, Pac was a background dancer for Digital Underground before later on becoming a rapper and actor with a legacy that lives on even after his 1996 death.

The clip then cuts to Yo-Yo saying, “Pac is somebody, honestly, I mean he used to call me Uncle Pac Ice. We used to battle all the time.”

Sway interjected and asked, “Battle rap?” Yo-Yo simply replied, “Battle.”

The video cuts ahead to a moment off camera when Tracey G can be heard asking, “What was Pac like in bed?”

“Good,” Yo-Yo unapologetically responds and repeats several times. “Good, and he knew it. He was very cocky.”

Tracey G asks, “Did you want to have his baby?” Yo Yo said, “Did I want to have his baby? No. I was young.”

Fans were unsure what to make of this new information as they wrote “WOW!!!” in the comment section of the post. “Ouuuu yoyo we jealous,” one person wrote, while others couldn’t help pointing out the resemblance between the “California Love” rapper and Yo-Yo’s oldest daughter, Tiffany — whose biological father is her ex-husband, DeAndre Windom.

“Her daughter look just like him yoyo said he’s not the father but ok,” wrote one believer.

Rapper Yo-Yo shares a stunning photo of her daughter, Tiffany Whitaker, whom she shares with her ex-husband, DeAndre Windom. (Photo: yoyofearless/Instagram)

Yet another skeptic added, “That’s why her daughter look like Pac because that’s his daughter. See how when the question came about the baby, she paused like and took that quick breath? That was that “ let me get this right” before the goverment disturbs my baby look.”

Other fans brought up Pac’s close friend, Jada Pinkett Smith. Two others predicted “Jada punching the air right now lol” and Jada ain’t going for this.”

Another person mentioned Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch talk show “The Red Table Talk,” which ran from 2018 to 2023. On it she, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow Smith would have thoughtful conversations with each other and guests.

“Jada bout to set that red table back up lol,” they said.

The “Set It Off” star has talked about her friendship with Pac several times. But some of her discussions have led people to believe that she and the “Poetic Justice” actor were more than friends.

Jada Pinkett on 2Pac being her soulmate: She also says she and Tupac had past lives together.



(🎥 @RollingOut ) pic.twitter.com/YGPs0ir7P6 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 12, 2023

Pinkett Smith has gotten emotional talking about him in several interviews, even calling him her “soulmate” during a 2023 Rolling Out conversation. She also shared that he had written her “many letters and many poems.”

Pinkett Smith — who was and still is married to Will Smith, despite their rocky history — has repeatedly clarified that her relationship with Pac was strictly a friendship. They may have been close, but she maintains it was entirely platonic.

The two met as teens in the ’80s while attending the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland. Even after Pac left Baltimore in 1988 and moved to California, they remained close friends.

In the years that followed, they eventually grew apart, with Pinkett Smith feeling his life was becoming too dangerous. Her concerns proved tragically accurate in 1996, when he was killed in a drive-by shooting at just 25 years old. Despite claiming they never dated, Jada’s son, Jaden Smith, seemingly revealed that Pac proposed to his mom while he was incarcerated.