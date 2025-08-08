‘You’re Almost 60 Will’: Will Smith’s Bra-Throw Moment Sparks Wild Midlife Crisis Rumors Amid Jada’s Disappearance

Will Smith recently encountered a surprising incident with a fan while performing in Belgium on Aug. 5 for the Ronquieres Festival. He’s been overseas for his Based on a True Story tour and has posted some highlights from his trip. In one of the recent moments he shared, he was in the middle of rapping a track from his latest album when an audience member suddenly threw a woman’s undergarment onto the stage. Smith’s response had his followers looking at him sideways.

Will Smith accused of having a mid-life crisis after live performance incident with fan. (Photos by Isa Foltin/WireImage; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The video starts with Smith rapping and vocal arranger Bryson Camper singing the lyrics “I’m bulletproof,” as instrumentalist Oscar Brown III played the guitar. The trio did their bit at the edge of the stage when suddenly a pink bra came flying and landed at Smith’s feet. But the “Men In Black” actor didn’t acknowledge it initially as he and the other two performers continued for a few more seconds until the end of the song.

With one finger pointed up into the air, he screamed “yeah” into the microphone before looking down at the bra. The video cuts to Smith bending down to pick up the undergarment as he says “Ah man. I’m gonna – there’s kids here. There’s kids here.” He then hands the bra back out to an off camera individual in the audience.

He wrote, “I appreciate the support” in the caption, which some fans believe the actor used the word “support” as a pun.

But what was supposed to be a fun and innocent moment left some people concerned that he was going through some life struggles.

One person said, “Are you still going through a midlife crisis.”

Another person wrote, “How did he lose all of his coolness?”

Someone else criticizing him said, “You’re almost 60 Will.”

A fourth said, “You are so cringe mate. Fell off a cliff.”

At least one person defended “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

“Why people saying he experiencing a midlife crisis just because he’s rapping in his 50’s. Eminem is 52,” they said. “If he was on stage right now rapping, no one would be saying this let the guy have some fun.”

Smith and his family have been under an at-times unflattering spotlight for the past several years. In the early stages of the backlash, Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, caught flak over discussions that came up on her former Facebook Watch show “The Red Table Talk,” where she discussed a variety of topics with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, her daughter, Willow Smith, and often other celebrity guests.

At some point she became too transparent for the public when she began revealing she’d never wanted to get married and admitting to having an affair with her son’s singer friend August Alsina. She shared in a separate interview that she and Smith had been separated since 2016 and living separate lives.

But the biggest fallout came in 2022 when Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars for making a joke about Pinkett Smith’s bald hair cut. That earned Smith a 10-year ban from the award show and a lot of criticism from his peers and fans.

Since then he’s made a return to music by releasing “Based on a True Story” in March. It is his first album in 20 years. Not everyone has been supportive of his revived rap career. Some fans believe this is a sign that he’s experiencing a midlife crisis. On top of that, he and Pinkett Smith are rarely ever seen out together, especially after the slap of her “Madagascar” co-star.

Pinkett Smith hasn’t really been spotted outside even alone. She put her Instagram page private back in September 2024 and, since going back public, she only posts here and there. Her last post was a quote back in Feb. 7 that said, “Your worth is not up for debate.”