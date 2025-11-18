‘Hardly Anyone Can Keep Up’: Trump Tried to Push for a New Oval Office Change, but Staff Put Their Foot Down Fast After Flagging it as Too Dangerous

What began as another redesign idea during a conversation with Donald Trump in the Oval Office soon turned into an internal check that led officials to quietly shut it down, according to a new book by Republican strategist Scott Jennings.

The request arrived as Trump continued expanding his remodeling across multiple parts of the White House, often pushing changes as quickly as he pushed policy.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 17: U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Carlos Cordeiro Senior Advisor to FIFA for Global Strategy and Governance, and Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL), delivers remarks during a meeting of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Oval Office of the White House on November 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. The task force was created to oversee security, logistics, and federal government support for the 2025 Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted by the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Jennings writes that Trump pointed toward the shield on the ceiling and said, “I’m thinking of putting a chandelier in here… Right through the shield there on the ceiling,” according to the Daily Beast.

He then asked him directly, “If there’s any room that needs a chandelier, it’s this one. What do you think, Scott?” Jennings responded, “I think it will come in handy at night, Mr. President,” while noting privately that the room was already “awash in sunlight.” Staff later reviewed the idea and determined the structure couldn’t support the weight, effectively ending the plan before it could advance.

Jennings frames the moment as part of Trump’s wider approach to reshaping presidential spaces, writing, “Trump’s redecorating is a metaphor for the way he has governed in his second term — adding new elements at such a rapid pace that hardly anyone can keep up.”

He adds that Trump’s constant aesthetic changes reflect a leader who moves quickly and expects others to adjust, saying, “It’s clear that he has a vision for what he wants, and it is up to the rest of us to figure it out and embrace it.”

When the Daily Beast posted the story on Facebook, more jokes flowed in.

“This is turning into the end of the French monarchy,” one person said.

When talking about the way that the ceiling might collapse, one wrote, “How about an even heavier chandelier, right over his desk?”

One MSN comment posted the article, and people weighed in.

“I am starting to think that Liberace is Trump’s illegitimate father!” one person joked.

“Latest word is that the White House is having those state-of-the-art waterless urinals installed as a resource-saving plan during remodel. Above each fixture will be a sign installed reading ‘URINAL OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS.’ By this strategic tactic, it’s also hoped to reduce the number of leaks and leakers spontaneously forming within the federal government,” another person joked.

“Of course, the new ballroom isn’t costing the taxpayers anything just like it won’t even touch the East Wing,” one person tweeted.

The Oval Office remains only one part of Trump’s broader renovation efforts.

The president has already demolished the East Wing to build a privately funded $300 million ballroom, removed historic trees to make way for construction, and redesigned major parts of the White House grounds. The Rose Garden was transformed into an outdoor dining space called “The Rose Garden Club,” and the Lincoln Bedroom’s bathroom was redone with marble and a newly added chandelier.

Trump also revealed a new sign outside the Oval Office in early November, sparking more commentary. Some people wondered whether it was decorative, functional, or simply another Trump touch intended to stand out. CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins posted an image of the sign with the caption, “Looks like there is a new sign outside the Oval Office,” prompting speculation about why it was added and whether it served any purpose beyond making another visual statement.

Back in March, earlier décor choices were already under scrutiny.

A White House video from Trump’s 50th day in office showed his redecorated Oval Office, full of gold accents, shiny trinkets, and the personal items he preferred. For months, critics and supporters argued over the changes, but the redesigned space was a clear shift from the traditional look that had defined the room for decades.

Side-by-side photos comparing Trump’s Oval Office to the previous design under President Joe Biden highlighted the contrast. Biden’s version was muted and steady, while Trump’s featured the gilding, oversized elements, and bold rearrangements that have become part of his White House identity.

Trump’s Oval Office makeover just keeps getting tackier.



Now, he’s attached gold junk to the fireplace mantle—because apparently, nothing is safe from his gaudy obsession.



— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 14, 2025

Taken together, the chandelier, the renovations, and the reactions all point back to one thing: Trump’s determination to redesign the presidency as visibly as possible. The ceiling never fell, but the responses online made sure the public heard every detail, proving once again that no design choice in the Trump era goes unnoticed.