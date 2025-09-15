‘They Want MORE??’: Defiant Proud Boys Who Trump Let Off the Hook Just Came Back Begging for Another Favor After Accusing Pam Bondi of a Double-Cross

Members of the Proud Boys, a violent “Western chauvinist” group that took part in the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, want Attorney General Pam Bondi fired or at the very least they want her to resign for her alleged treachery against them.

Bondi has found herself in the crosshairs of the far-right group after moving to dismiss their $100 million lawsuit over the prosecution and incarceration of January 6th rioters.

A request that left many on online aghast.

In a social media gathering on “X spaces” in August, members of the group, who were all imprisoned, including Enrique Tarrio, Zachary Rehl, Domenic Pezzola, and who were all pardoned by President Donald Trump on his second term inauguration day, called for Bondi’s resignation after the Justice Department filed a motion in federal court in Florida last week asking a judge to dismiss the civil lawsuit.

“So, making sure I’m understanding, they already received a (wrongful) pardon for the events of Jan 6 … But they want MORE compensation ?” Wildchangeling said on Instagram.

“You can’t make this sh-t up,” another Instagram poster said.

This X user said mockingly, “Dump and Bondi have turned their backs on the proud boys okey-dokey.”

The lawsuit contends the men suffered “A parade of horribles: egregious and systemic abuse of the legal system and the United States Constitution to punish and oppress political allies of President Trump, by any and all means necessary, legal, or illegal,” according to CBS News.

“Through the use of evidence tampering, witness intimidation, violations of attorney-client privilege, and placing spies to report on trial strategy, the government got its fondest wish of imprisoning the J6 Defendants,” the suit alleges.

Dump and Bondi have turned their backs on the proud boys 😏 okey-dokey 😆🤣 pic.twitter.com/QhoNAc3oAf — Heather from Florida (@flrainh) September 3, 2025

In the DOJ’s motion to dismiss, the agency argued the U.S. has immunity from such claims and that the Proud Boys still had other administrative actions they needed to take before filing the claim.

One of the attorneys for the group said they “anticipated … such a motion.”

“Motions to dismiss are a common reaction to a civil complaint, and we anticipated that the attorney the government assigned to the case would make such a motion. We are confident that the Court will see that the Federal government’s outrageous treatment of my clients justifies allowing the suit to continue,” the attorney told CBS in a statement.

Jan. 6 defendant Isaac Thomas said, “Unfortunately, Pam Bondi’s DOJ seems to be advocating for the same things that the Biden regime was advocating for. A long time ago, I joined the call of Trump supporters saying that Pam Bondi needs to step down,” CBS News reported.

Attorney Mark McCoskey is also working with the far-right group and said he is “very disappointed” in the DOJ’s motion and argues it may jeopardize the legal challenges by “hundreds” of pardoned Jan. 6 rioters.

“It’s going to make our lives very difficult,” he told CBS.

MAGA jumped to the defense of the Proud Boys while revealing they never really liked Bondi to begin with.

“So Pam Bondi threw the proud boys under the bus !!,” Mischief posted on X. Another user agreed, “Blondy is a major player for the deep state.”

“Meanwhile, looks like the Proud Boys are in trouble. Bondi trouble,” an X user posted over another post claiming Bondi had joined up with former Attorney General Merrick Garland’s DOJ to defend the prosecution of the Proud Boys.

And MAGA Rooster added on, “She was a huge mistake.”

In the suit filed in federal court in Florida, the plaintiffs argue they were victims of “egregious and systemic abuse of the legal system and the United States Constitution to punish and oppress political allies of President Trump,” by the FBI and Biden-era Department of Justice.

They’re accusing the agency and DOJ of a range of charges including “evidence tampering, witness intimidation, violations of attorney-client privilege, and placing spies to report on trial strategy.”

The suit also compares the prosecution of the Jan. 6 crimes to “the modern equivalent of placing one’s enemies’ heads on a spike outside the town wall as a warning to any who would think to challenge the status quo.”

There’s been no comment yet from Bondi or the DOJ on the Proud Boys’ reaction to the motion to dismiss the lawsuit.