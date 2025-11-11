‘Fine Black Kings Right There’: Black Birmingham Mayor and Police Chief Have Women Losing It and Ready to Risk It All Over Viral New Pics

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin and the city’s Chief of Police Michael Pickett are both getting some flattering attention on social media as fans have praised their good looks.

An X post that went up hours before several major cities held mayoral elections on Nov. 4, and it’s still going viral days later. After serving two successful terms, Woodfin appointed Pickett as police chief in April following his stint as interim chief. Months later, in August, Woodfin secured his third term as mayor.

Mayor of Birmingham Randall L. Woodfin and Police Chief Michael Pickett went viral after fans praised their good looks while protecting the city. (Photos: themichaelpickett/Instagram;

‘The Only Suga Daddy I’ll Want Suga From’: Denzel Washington Leaves the Ladies Drooling After He Steps Out In Blazing Blue Suit

The viral post featured a side-by-side collage of Woodfin on the left and Pickett on the right, their titles displayed before three exhaling-face emojis. Both men appeared in formal attire — Woodfin in a suit and Pickett in his police uniform.

The upload accumulated thousands of retweets and over 21,000 likes, sparking a wave of witty comments from women joking they’d move heaven and earth for the two men.

One person replied to the post and wrote, “How much is housing? I’m moving to Birmingham.”

Another person joked, “ARREST ME BUT MAKE IT SEXYYYYYY.”

Mayor of Birmingham Randall L. Woodfin and Police Chief Michael Pickett went viral after fans praised their good looks while protecting the city. (Photos: @_Cordelra_/X)

A third said, “Welp, it’s looking like jaywalking in Birmingham and Hinds County are next on my bucket list for 2025-26!!!”

As women continued to gush over the men radiating Black excellence, many couldn’t help but inquire about one thing: their relationship status.

“Randall is happily married. Chief Pickett hasn’t publicly disclosed his relationship status. Both of them do good work for my hometown and I’m proud of the actual change they’re bringing in the communities that we all grew up in,” wrote one person.

“Some mighty fine black kings right there,” a fourth person noted.

Unfortunately for those swooning over Mayor Woodfin, he tied the knot with Kendra Morris back in 2023. Morris is a real estate broker and has her own business called Iron City Premier Realty with 25 agents. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Love Lee Woodfin, in August 2024.

One of Woodfin’s priorities for the city is to enhance education for the children of Birmingham. He does so through the Birmingham Promise, which provides up to four years of tuition assistance to graduates of schools in Birmingham to attend a two- or four-year college or university in the city.

Since the program was created in 2020, it has provided $10.98 million in tuition assistance to 1,600 Birmingham graduates.

Woodfin also spearheaded efforts for investments in the city’s renovation and expansion. The program was designed to give them a second chance at finding meaningful work.

In addition to his efforts to clean up his city, he pardoned 15,000 Birmingham residents with closed cases tied to minor marijuana convictions between the year of 1990 and 2020. The purpose of the program was to give them a second chance at getting employment.

Chief Pickett was appointed to his role by Woodfin after serving as interim chief of police since Nov. 20, 2024. Since stepping into this position, he has helped reduce crime in the city by 47 percent through his 8-Point Crime Reduction Plan. He also relaunched the Police Athletic Teams to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the community through athletic training and mentoring children. He is the youngst

While Mayor Woodfin’s followers tend to keep things appropriate and about his performance as mayor in his comment section on Instagram, Pickett’s page is swarmed with eye-heart and heart emojis as well as flirtatious comments.

So far, it seems Pickett is not publicly dating or married to anyone.