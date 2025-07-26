‘It Was Neglect’: Birmingham Police Haven’t Made an Arrest After Social Worker Left 3-Year-Old Boy In Hot Car to Die Following Shopping Trip; Outraged Family Demands Justice

An Alabama family is grieving the loss of a 3-year-old boy who died after being left in a hot car alone for hours by an Alabama Department of Human Resources employee.

Authorities identified the child as Ke’Torrius Starks Jr., who died on July 22 after being left unattended for five hours in a car in which internal temperatures reached upwards of 150 degrees that day.

The family of Ke’Torrius Starks Jr. is demanding justice in his death. (Credit: Family Photo/NY Times)

Attorneys for the boy’s family say that Starks, who was in temporary foster care, was picked up from daycare at 9 a.m. by a social worker for a scheduled, supervised visit with his father.

The visit concluded at 11:30 a.m., at which point Starks was supposed to be returned to the daycare center.

But Starks was never dropped off.

Instead, the social worker picked up food for her family, shopped at a tobacco store, then drove to her home in Birmingham, parked in the driveway, and went inside, leaving Starks in the car.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Starks estimates that Starks was left in the car from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., AL.com reported. The vehicle was not on, and the windows were rolled up.

The child was found fastened in his car seat and unresponsive at 6:03 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene after medics were called.

“This is a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy,” said the family’s attorney, Courtney French, per ABC3340. “With the current extreme outside temperatures and the heat index of 108 degrees, the interior temperature of the car where KJ was trapped likely exceeded 150 degrees.”

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare. Our baby should be alive,” the child’s parents said in a statement provided by French.

KJ’s father lauded his son’s intelligence. “Knew how to count, his colors … knew all the animals,” he told WVTM.

The employee who transported Starks has been fired, according to a DHR spokesperson. The state agency said the individual worked for The Covenant Services, a company contracted by DHR.

But the family demands more accountability then just a termination. “Because it was neglect … that was the true cause of his death.”

“A child in DHR custody was being transported by a contract provider when the incident occurred,” a spokesperson for Alabama DHR told Al.com, while further adding, “The provider has terminated their employee. Due to confidentiality, DHR cannot comment further regarding the identity of the child or the exact circumstances.”

State lawmakers are also reacting and raising questions about Starks’ death.

“My initial reaction is one of shock and confusion. How and why did this happen? I am more concerned about the family of this young child, dealing with this tragedy at this time,” said Alabama Rep. Ontario Tillman. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family. I will seek more information about the facts surrounding this unthinkable incident.”

“As a mother and as the Senator for the district where this tragedy happened, I am devastated by the death of little KeTorrius Starks Jr. We need answers, and we may need to examine state law to make sure this never happens again. My prayers are with his family,” said Alabama State Senator Merika Coleman.

Birmingham police interviewed the employee, but no arrest was made. Joe L. Roberts, chief deputy district attorney for Jefferson County said on Friday that the results of the investigation will be submitted to the district attorney for any possible charges, according to New York Times.

Starks’ death marks the first hot car death in Alabama in 2025. At least 16 children have died this year after being left in hot vehicles, according to a report by Kids and Car Safety.