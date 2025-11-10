‘Haha … Incredible’: Jim Carrey Torches Trump with a Car-Dealer Dig So Savage Fans Are Howling in Disbelief

While most folks still picture actor Jim Carrey twisting his face into cartoon-level chaos in films like “Ace Ventura” and “The Mask,” the Canadian-born star has spent years using his celebrity for something far more pointed: calling out Donald Trump with the precision of a comedian who knows exactly where to land a punch.

A viral video has returned Carrey to the center of political chatter, showing him delivering a takedown of Trump.

Jim Carrey’s resurfaced clip comparing Trump to a used car salesman has social media buzzing with his biting political commentary. (Photo L-R: Getty Images)

In the 2018 clip, from HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Carrey wastes no time unpacking what he sees as the president’s real impact. He doesn’t frame Trump as a strategist or even a rogue politician.

Instead, the “Bruce Almighty” actor, who had a panic attack while filming his 2000 project “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” paints him as something the everyday person knows all too well: a hustler selling lemons on a dusty lot.

“We have a president who started out when the country was together and had a wonderful leader, and he is tearing us limb from limb, destroying every institution in this precious country,” Carrey said, blending comedic rhythm with the urgency that has come to define his political voice.

When Maher tried to pin down Trump’s character more directly, Carrey delivered the punchline now making the rounds again: “Yeah, he’s a car salesman. He’s a used car salesman. He didn’t make America great again, but he did turn back the odometer.”

The studio audience didn’t just laugh — they erupted.

The moment originally aired in one of the most chaotic stretches of modern politics, and with Trump back in the White House for the second time, the excerpt’s return has hit a fresh nerve online.

When Implausible Blog posted it on Instagram, critics let loose with everything from validation to disbelief.

“Thank you, Jim Carrey that’s what I had said from the beginning. He’s a car salesman and a used one at that,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “Incredible that he was re-elected. What were people thinking?”

One person chimed in with a vivid read of Trump: “Donald Trump is the kind of guy if you shook his hand, you would check yours after to make sure you still had all of your FINGERS!”

A fourth comment kept it blunt: “It’s nice to see a celebrity with some brains.”

Another person simply laughed, “Haha.”

Others took a more worried tone.

“HE BETTER NOT TAKE JIM CARREY FROM US!!! I have a terrible feeling,” one fan warned, reflecting the kind of protective energy that often surrounds stars who speak out against powerful political figures.

Carrey’s criticism has never been confined to a single late-night appearance. At the 2018 BAFTAs, while accepting the Charlie Chaplin Award for Excellence in Comedy, he delivered a searing reflection on Trump’s leadership.

His 2020 pre-presidential election commentary in The Atlantic further solidified his position as Hollywood’s most articulate Trump critic.

“American lives have been ruined by the presidency of Donald Trump. The rule of law is imperiled, our unity has been shattered, the service sector has been obliterated, and major cities are suffering,” Carrey wrote.

He then questioned whether Trump’s appeal stemmed from entertainment value: “Was it his performances on the WWF or The Apprentice? I was amused to see Trump play the self-made billionaire in Home Alone 2, but the presidency is not performance art.”

Perhaps most visually striking is Carrey’s series of political cartoons, where his artistic talents merge with his activist impulses. These illustrations depict Trump in various unflattering scenarios. Each one, now deleted from X, was a masterclass in visual commentary that speaks without words.

The used-car-salesman line sticks because it’s funny, familiar, and cuts straight to the point. It strips away the showmanship smoke and mirrors associated with Trump and calls out a type most people feel like they’ve met before.

As the clip picks up steam seven years later and folks react with laughs, worry, and jokes about checking their hands after a handshake, one thing is clear: Carrey isn’t just cracking jokes. He’s saying what a lot of people have been thinking the whole time.