Disturbing Claims From Jim Carrey’s Late Ex About His Erratic Behavior ‘Ruining’ Her Resurface as Actor Returns to Film Because He Needs Money

For a retired actor, Jim Carrey sure is keeping busy. The comedian reprised his role as Doctor Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik for “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” which will be released on Dec. 20. Carrey, 62, played the villainous scientist in the first two films in 2020 and 2022.

Two years ago, however, he suggested that he was “fairly serious” that the Sonic sequel was the last of his on-screen work. “Well, I’m retiring,” he told “Access Hollywood” at the time. Carrey noted that there was one exception. “If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break,” he said.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 10: Jim Carrey attends the “Sonic The Hedgehog 3” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Furthermore, the legendary comedic talent explained, “I really like my quiet life, and I really like putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.” While on the red carpet for the London premiere of “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” Carrey said his previous remarks about retiring may have been an exaggeration.

“I came back to this universe because I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch. And you know, I bought a lot of stuff, and I need the money, frankly,” “The Mask” star told The Associated Press. Though fans are eager to see Carrey back on the silver screen, his emergence from living a more private life has renewed interest in the claims his ex-girlfriend, Cathriona White, 30, made about the Hollywood gem.

Jim Carrey is being sued over his former girlfriend's drug overdose https://t.co/tTJKaxHRso pic.twitter.com/8FQHtkDW4a — CNN (@CNN) September 20, 2016

Carrey and the makeup artist dated off and on for three years, beginning in 2012. The Ireland native died of a prescription drug overdose in 2015, just two years after she accused the actor of infecting her with STDs, introducing her to drugs, and wreaking havoc on her life with his alleged tumultuous behavior.

“You did good things for me but being with you broke me down as a person, Jim. I was promised Jekyll, and instead, I got Hyde,” read a note saved on White’s iPad about the Hollywood veteran. “Because I love you I would have stuck out Hyde all year and done everything he wanted to be with Jekyll for 5 of those, but you threw me away when you absorbed anything worthwhile that was left of me.”

Texts from 2013 revealed a breakup where White told Carrey he “introduced me to cocaine, prostitutes, mental abuse and disease” and “you broke me down as a person.” The “In Living Color” alum not only paid for her funeral but also served as a pallbearer. He was later named in a wrongful death lawsuit by White’s mother, who alleged that he provided her daughter with the lethal combination of pills.

Didn't Jim Carrey torment his ex girlfriend until she ended her own life??? https://t.co/LgHQMtRlrB — Fel the Black✨ (@Felicity_M2) March 29, 2022

However, in 2016, the case was dismissed when the actor claimed it was an extortion attempt. Thereafter, he disappeared from the spotlight for years. With his past relationship matters highlighted in the media, critics hope he will retreat again. “He won’t be making any more money off of me,” said one person online.

“He should just fade away quietly and save what legacy he has left,” read another reaction. A third person reflected on White as they wrote, “She sadly was caught in the snares of a narcissist.” And lastly, a fourth individual commented, “Grotesque! Catriona’s mother was right….”

But Carrey’s love life has not been the only issue that has made headlines in recent years. In 2022, he caught flak for saying that he was “sickened” to see Will Smith receive a standing ovation when he won the Best Actor Oscar for “King Richard” mere moments after she slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards.