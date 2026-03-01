‘Why Is Eye Color Different?’: Jim Carrey Alters His Look Again After Facing Body Double Theories and Fans Think It’s to Cover the One Detail Everyone Noticed

Jim Carrey fans say he didn’t look or behave like himself in a viral clip circulating online, which has many convinced that, like his ‘In Living Color’ co-star, Jamie Foxx, Carrey was cloned.

The Canadian-born comedian and actor has been inching his way back into the Hollywood scene after years out of the public eye. For 49 years, he’s treated his facial features like special effects for any costume or character he portrays.

From the elastic mania of “Ace Ventura” to the green-faced chaos of “The Mask,” Carrey made facial control an art form, transforming his jaw and bending his face like rubber into a decades-long career.

Jim Carrey’s celebration in Paris sparked online buzz about his bizarre appearance on the red carpet. (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

‘Hollywood Didn’t Want Him’: Marlon Wayans Says ‘In Living Color’ Revitalized Jim Carrey’s Career After Previous Show Bombed

So when the 64-year-old actor stepped onto the red carpet at the 51st César Awards in Paris on Feb. 26 to accept an Honorary César, his fans instantly noticed what was off.

Dressed in a sharp all-black tuxedo with a black button-up and bow tie, Carrey wore his shoulder-length hair framing his face to the ceremony held at L’Olympia.

The night was meant to celebrate his “exuberant, unrestrained and unforgettable characters,” but an interview clip with Vanity Fair just fueled cloning rumors after social media users paid closer attention.

Within minutes, timelines filled with reactions after staring at freeze-frames.

One person posted, “There is NO WAY THAT’S JIM CARREY.”

NEW: Actor Jim Carrey honored with the Honorary César Award while making a rare public appearance at the Paris’ 51st César Awards.



Carrey said he accepted the award to honor his father.



"I wanted to recognize my dad. I mean, my dad was the type of person that if you met him for… pic.twitter.com/73WsGpDtXo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 27, 2026

A second person leaned into nostalgia, joking, “So he decided to wear The Mask prosthetics without the green paint. Interesting fashion choice!” Another warned him to, “Take that Mask off, please!”

As footage of Carrey went viral online, many mistook him for the likes of Bruce Jenner and Bill Maher, suggesting, “He’s had something done to his face that makes his smile look strange now.” Another agreed, “He’s had some work done.”

Fans of the “Bruce Almighty” star believe his look is tied to the after-effects of surgery, while pointing out other bigger issues than just his face. “His mannerisms and the way he holds his body is completely different. He speaks differently,” noted one observer.

When fans and reporters swarmed Carrey and his significant other while getting into a vehicle, he turned around and signed autographs with his left hand even though he’s right-handed. A man can be heard asking him to address the cloning rumors directly, though Carrey’s refusal to answer was viewed as “suspicious.”

“Definitely a clone he will never do this,” said one person. Still in disbelief, one said, “That’s not Jim Carrey. He claims his voice and looks are different, but why is eye color different? The real question is what happened to the real Jim Carrey?”

When the public discovered why Carrey was going viral for his looks over his amazing acceptance speech, which he delivered entirely in French with a thick American accent. Introduced by Michel Gondry, who directed him in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” Carrey compared acting to sculpting.

“As an actor, each character you play is like clay in the sculptor’s hands, which you shape to your heart’s desire,” he said, according to Variety.

He revealed that his ancestor, Marc-François Carré, was born in Saint-Malo before emigrating to Canada, noting that with this honor, “this square (carré in French) has come full circle.”

He thanked his daughter Jane, his grandson Jackson, and his companion Mina, and then turned to honor his father, Percy Joseph Carrey, for teaching him “the value of love, generosity, and laughter.”

At the end, Carrey broke the formality with humor: “So, how was my French? Almost mediocre, right? Forgive me, I didn’t speak French, but I’m just learning it. My tongue is tired.”

While social media debated angles, lighting or possible cosmetic surgery, Carrey’s career arc tells a broader story.

After dominating the 1990s with comedy after comedy, he proved his dramatic range in “The Truman Show” and “Man on the Moon,” earning two Golden Globes. More recently, he returned to blockbuster territory as Dr. Robotnik in the “Sonic the Hedgehog films released in 2020, 2022, and 2024, with another sequel slated for 2028.

Along the way, he’s shifted focus toward painting, sculpture, and literature, including his 2020 novel “Memoirs and Misinformation.” He has spoken openly about stepping back from Hollywood unless a script arrives written in gold ink, according to The Popverse.