‘Martha My Husband Is on This App’: Martha Stewart Has Viewers in Total Shock After Showing on Camera Just How Flexible She Still Is

Martha Stewart has quietly — and hilariously — become the queen of unexpected thirst traps. Over the years, the lifestyle mogul has gone viral more than once for photos that blur the line between elegance and allure, from her infamous poolside selfie in 2020 to her cheeky Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover that had fans doing a double take.

Now, at 84, Stewart is at it again — this time showing off her impressive flexibility in a new post that has social media losing it.

Martha Stewart dubs herself a “skincare mogul” while showing off her stretching skills. (Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

‘That Looks Like a Completely Different Person’: Martha Stewart’s Latest Thirst Trap Has Fans Gasping Over Her ‘Unrecognizable’ Face Years After Prison Release

On Nov. 6, the former Food Network chef posted a promo video for her skin care brand Elm Biosciences, wearing a tan sweatsuit.

In the short clip, Stewart wastes no time showing off her range — literally. Within seconds, she’s seen stretching her arms across her chest, rolling her shoulders, and effortlessly bending down to touch her toes. The video then cuts to a jaw-dropping moment where she props her right leg up on a countertop in what appears to be a dressing room, holding the pose with one hand on a chair like a total pro. The clip ends with Stewart giving herself a confident nod in the mirror — the kind of self-assured moment that perfectly sums up her viral appeal.

Though the entrepreneur didn’t verbally say anything in the video, there was a written caption plastered in the middle of the screen.

The caption read, “Warming up to add skincare mogul to my resume,” as the video played over a perfectly timed blend of Cali Swag District’s song “Teach Me How to Dougie” and audio of an NBA announcer hyping up John Wall.

With a similar tone of confidence, Stewart wrote in the caption, attached to the video’s post, “What can I say? When you have a great idea (and @shopify), you make @elmbiosciences happen.”

Shocked fans shared their reaction under her clip.

One person said, “Martha my husband is on this app.”

Another person joked, “Martha got her feet on them people’s furniture. I love it!”

Her followers went on calling her the “OG Influencer” and an “icon,” noting how mesmerizing she looked. “Not Martha getting ready to run through my dreams every night,” wrote one man.

Someone else said, “Is there anything she can’t do ? But also Martha’s getting hotter every year at this point.”

If she isn’t working on her lifestyle brand or cooking food for television, Stewart’s often causing a scene on social media with her infamous thirst trap posts.

Though she usually remains on the more modest side with her posts, the host of “The Martha Stewart Show” has posted more than a few sultry selfies and videos from time to time.

Even “The View” hosts and Drew Barrymore, who Stewart once checked for being too close, dubbed her the queen of thirst traps back in September.

MARTHA STWEART IS QUEEN OF THIRST TRAPS AT 84: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on Martha Stewart saying she gets a lot of attention from her thirst traps and people slide into her social media direct messages. pic.twitter.com/aRZMvrrv9s — The View (@TheView) September 19, 2025

Her loyal co-star and longtime friend Snoop Dogg said he tries to scroll past Stewart’s spicy pics online, telling Insider, “That’s a lane we both stay out of.”

The thirst traps often consist of Stewart elongating her neck as she looks into the camera and puckering her lips as if she is kissing the air. In other images, she can be seen posing seductively while wearing a bathrobe or showing off her final glam look.

And she doesn’t seem to have to try hard either.

Back in August, the creator of “Martha Stewart Living” posted a photo of video of herself wearing a brown robe and matching lingerie underneath as she talked about her skin care line. Her hair was styled in loose curls that were pinned up in the back as she showed fans her skin care routine before applying a simple makeup look while glancing in the mirror.

The look drew plenty of praise from fans, though many couldn’t help but speculate that Stewart might have had a face lift or some other cosmetic work done, given how flawless her skin appeared. Stewart, however, has already shut down those rumors, insisting her glow is all natural — and a result of good lighting, clean living, and even better skin care.