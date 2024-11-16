‘Has Nobody Told Her to Back Up?’: Martha Stewart Pushes Drew Barrymore Away After the Talk Show Host’s Repeated Touching During Interview

Martha Stewart, 83, did not like Drew Barrymore, 49, invading her personal space on television.

During a recent appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Stewart pushed Barrymore away after the “Charlie’s Angels” star became very touchy with her guest.

“What makes you soft and gooey, though?” Barrymore asked the lifestyle guru during the sit-down interview. Stewart expressed confusion about the question.

Barrymore then said, “Soft and gooey treatment – when you’re treated like a lady.” The former child star also stroked Stewart’s arm and back as she spoke.

Daytime talk show host Drew Barrymore got a little too comfortable with her guest, Martha Stewart, which led to the self-made businesswoman defending her personal space. (Photo: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube)

“You’re the wrong gender,” Stewart stated while playfully pushing Barrymore away from her on the couch. The live audience laughed and applauded.

Barrymore jokingly reacted by saying, “I know. Although, the way it’s going with men though, Martha, I’m not so sure anymore.”

While Stewart seemed uninterested in being petted, the self-made businesswoman did hug Barrymore after she found out on the show that Nutley, New Jersey, named a street in her honor.

Footage of the awkward, arm-rubbing moment between Stewart and Barrymore spread across social media. For example, The Jasmine Brand shared the clip on the outlet’s Instagram page.

“Has nobody told her to back up? Not everyone likes to be touched or in their space. I wouldn’t care if her feelings got hurt. Back up,” one person voiced in the comment section.

Another commenter wrote, “I have a hard time understanding why Drew be all up in people’s faces. It’s so cringe. I know she means well but she doesn’t understand boundaries and that drives me crazy.”

A third Instagram user posted, “Drew be doing too much. All that couch space, you right up under your guests.” Someone else added, “Martha is at the age where she don’t give a F and I love it. LOL!”

One woman joked, “Told y’all, Martha is the original City Girl.” In addition, a commenter wondered, “Didn’t Drew apologize for being too touchy and in her guest’s personal space?”

In August, Barrymore acknowledged to “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Denny Directo that she needed to avoid her close-contact interview style.

“Well, I’ll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point,” she said when questioned about what changes she planned to make for new seasons of her talk show.

Barrymore continued, “Do you know how hard the [COVID-19] pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people!”

The daughter of actor John Drew Barrymore and actress Jaid Barrymore also recognized people have complained about her hands-on approach.

“Not everyone’s favorite, but I’m sorry to those people,” Barrymore expressed. “We’re always going to be big on joy and laughter and feeling good.”

Stewart previously sat down for a December 2023 episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” without any incidents of boundary crossing. She talked about her close friendship with hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg.

Fellow rap superstar 50 Cent has made an appearance on Barrymore’s talk show. The “In Da Club” hitmaker did not seem to be bothered about having physical contact with the “Little Girl Lost” author.

In Sept. 2024, 50 Cent shared an Instagram photo with Barrymore from the television taping. The pictures showed them holding hands while the multi-time Emmy Award nominee also gripped 50’s arm.

“Here I am keeping good company with @thedrewbarrymoreshow and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house,” 50 captioned the image.

The New York native took a shot at his longtime rival Sean “Diddy” Combs by referencing federal law enforcement seizing more than a thousand bottles of baby oil and lube from Diddy’s home.

Paramount announced “The Drew Barrymore Show” has been renewed for a sixth season on CBS stations in markets like New York, Dallas, and Boston. The program will also air on NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston.

“Drew is a one-of-a-kind talent who is an integral part of the CBS and Paramount family,” stated Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures.

McMahon added, “This early renewal and upgrades are a testament to our commitment to ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ and its loyal audience, who tune in every day to see Drew’s warmth, inquisitiveness, and spontaneity.”

Stewart popped up on “The Drew Barrymore Show” to promote “The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes” and the R.J. Cutler-directed “Martha” documentary on Netflix. The doc covers the “New York Times” bestselling writer’s life and career.