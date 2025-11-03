‘Dear God, …’: Confusion Erupts as Trump Launches Into Strange Story and Sound Effects — Sparking Fears His Brain’s Auto-Correct Has Left the Chat

President Donald Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Oct. 28, for their summit talk, and his speech has social media users wondering about his cognitive skills.

The Associated Press reports Trump was in Japan to negotiate $550 billion in Japanese investment as part of a trade deal, but everyone is focused on his speech at the summit’s reception dinner.

GYEONGJU, SOUTH KOREA – OCTOBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a special speech for the APEC CEO Summit Korea 2025 on October 29, 2025 in Gyeongju, South Korea. Leaders and delegates from 21 APEC economies are gathering in South Korea for the upcoming APEC summit, where talks are expected to center on trade, supply chain stability, and technology cooperation. The meetings come amid heightened regional tensions and efforts to boost growth through closer economic integration, and as U.S. President Trump tours Asia on a six-day visit. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Trump babbled on about “radical left lunatics” and not needing Congress during his 32-minute speech. At one point, the president was talking about playing golf with professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, and he bragged about them making four eagles, which means scoring two under par on four separate holes within a single round.

“We made four eagles,” he gushed. “And no, I seriously mean he every time he stood over a putt. I’m not saying it’s going to happen every time, but it happened this time.”

Trump went on to use sound effects to describe DeChambeau’s strokes.

“And he’s ‘bing, bing,’ and we didn’t have to putt because we’re playing basketball,” he added. “So, we didn’t have to putt.”

A clip of Trump repeatedly saying, “bing bing” began circulating on social media, and folks quickly began speculating about his mental acuity. Multiple users called Trump’s performance “embarrassing,” while others suspected the president has had a stroke or dementia.

“Dementia Donnie loves to make funny noises,” noted one user.

“‘When he started talking, you know what he said. He didn’t talk words. he went Boing! Boing! instead.’ Thank you, Dr. Seuss,” added another.

“Bing bing stroke stroke stroke,” another hinted. “We have a senile old useless little man running the White House,” added one user.

One user wondered, “Dear God, how is it his supporters don’t see this lunacy?”

Trump had an MRI before leaving for his trip to Japan at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, but he was reportedly only there for a physical exam initially. Trump refused to say why he had the MRI, except to say that it was “perfect.”

“I got an MRI, it was perfect,” he said, per Politico. “Nobody has ever given you reports like I gave you, and if I didn’t think it was going to be good, either, I would let you know negatively. I wouldn’t run, I’d do something. But the doctors said some of the best reports for the age, some of the best reports they’ve ever seen.”