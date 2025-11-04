‘Damn Right’: Newsom’s Wife Destroys Trump’s Manhood and His Parents, Proving She’s Just as Cutthroat as Gavin — and His Reaction Has Fans Zeroing In

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, didn’t just speak her mind — she delivered a master class in composure and conviction while eviscerating Donald Trump’s character with the precision of someone who’s clearly had enough.

During a recent press conference in support of Proposition 50, Siebel Newsom made it clear that her household won’t be raising kids who confuse greed with greatness or bullying with leadership — and social media can’t stop talking about it.

Standing beside her husband, the actress, filmmaker, and first partner of California didn’t mince words.

“I will not raise my children to think Donald Trump is an acceptable American leader,” she declared to thunderous applause as her husband stood behind her wearing a cheeky smirk on his face.



Nor that he is what the leader of our great country should behave like,” she continued. “I won’t raise them to think his terror enables his power or that his greed equals success. He is the exact opposite of what real strength looks like. So in our house, Gavin and I will continue to teach our kids what strength really looks like.”

Jennifer then shared important lessons about being inviting to others, asking for help, and always telling the truth, which she teaches their kids.

“Maybe if Donald Trump’s parents had taught him any of these lessons, we wouldn’t be in this mess,” she added, before saying, “On the contrary, Trump is enriching his immediate family and cronies. He is stripping away our rights and our democracy. When he knows he’s going to lose, he cheats. When the game isn’t rigged for him, he rigs it himself.”

“Donald Trump has never accepted no for an answer,” she declared, calling him a “con artist, predator, a narcissist,” and “the worst president in our nation’s history,” among other ill-titles.

The brutal line that landed hardest set off a chain reaction online.

One viewer wrote, “Damn right! You can add pathetic coward to that list of characteristics too!”

Another added, “She’s right. Leadership isn’t a title, it’s character, honesty, and accountability. Trump has none of it. Kids deserve better.”

A third user called the speech “Brutal,” before continuing to say, “She said what millions of parents think but few dare to say. Trump isn’t a role model — he’s a national warning label.”

Others were more playful, with one quipping. “She should challenge Melania to a debate, just to humiliate the Trumps,” while another wrote, “I can’t even imagine having children in this timeline. They probably think this is normal presidential behaviour.”

Following the commentary, Gavin’s wife returned to IG, writing, “If your power depends on breaking the rules, you were never strong to begin with. Our kids deserve better. They deserve honesty, decency, and care for others, not the example we see from our nation’s leader,” in her caption.

Her comments drew unexpected curiosity about Trump’s late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, whose life has recently resurfaced in memes and nostalgia posts.

Online users have repurposed an old interview image of Trump’s mom, laughing because her coiffed hair looks eerily similar to her son’s.

Though she lived the quintessential immigrant success story after arriving in America from Scotland, her legacy now finds itself tangled in the conversation about what her son learned, and what he didn’t. Many have thought that she didn’t like her son, based on an alleged newspaper article. That image has been since proven to be a fraud.

Then there’s a local man named Fred Trump, who allegedly helped his son dodge military service.

Two daughters of a late Queens podiatrist claimed their father signed off on Donald’s “bone spurs” diagnosis as a favor to Fred Trump, his landlord at the time.

For Siebel Newsom, that detail underscores her point: when winning at any cost is modeled early, truth and integrity rarely stand a chance.

While California’s first partner was a real sniper with her words, the governor’s approach has been making headlines for his humor and sharp commentary. Recently, he had the internet in stitches.

It was a playful jab that reminded people why the Newsoms’ public dynamic works — she brings the fire, he brings the comedic relief.

Together, Gavin and Jennifer built a marriage rooted in shared values, compassion, and a sense of purpose that extends beyond politics.

According to People, the couple, who met on a blind date in San Francisco, now share four children and a mission to model empathy and partnership in both their home and public life. Jennifer, who prefers the title “first partner,” has spent years advocating for women’s empowerment and children’s wellbeing — a natural extension of the moral clarity she displayed in her recent remarks.

In the end, Siebel Newsom didn’t just call out Trump — she practically gave him a parenting review, playing the perfect yin to her husband’s political yang.