‘Pan Lower’: Gavin Newsom’s Ruthless Post of Trump’s Health Advice Cut So Deep, Even MAGA Couldn’t Defend Him — Then He Drops the Mic and Fans Zoom In

Gov. Gavin Newsom enraged Donald Trump supporters with his recent takedown of the president.

The Republican leader was fired up over an investigative report about the potential risks Tylenol may have on expectant mothers when he created the perfect opportunity for Newsom to take a swipe at him.

In a now-viral Truth Social post, Trump went on an all-caps rant about pregnant women and vaccines — and somehow managed to battle both grammar and science at the same time.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom rips Donald Trump for peddling medical advice message with a prominent misspelling of a virus. (Photos by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘OMG I’m Dying’: Gavin Newsom Torches Trump and His Bootlickers with a Brutal Offer They’ll Never Live Down

It read, in part, “TAKE HEPATITAS B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS!” Trump’s Oct. 26 post caught the attention of over four thousand people, with Newsom among those who chimed in on social media.

The governor of California reposted a screenshot of Trump’s guidance along with a widely circulated photo of his political foe. In the image, the president is seen at a McDonald’s restaurant, his go-to fast food establishment. His flabby chest and rounded stomach poked through a white button-up shirt, making his appearance the focus of everyone’s attention.

“Won’t be taking medical advice from someone who can’t spell hepatitis and looks like this,” Newsom scoffed.

A like-minded follower tweeted, “Trump’s ‘medical advice’ is as reliable as his business advice, bankrupt, delusional, and a threat to everyone who trusts it.”

Won’t be taking medical advice from someone who can’t spell hepatitis and looks like this: https://t.co/YzfukZtlNk pic.twitter.com/giH8VeyoDK — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 27, 2025

A third heckler posted an AI photo of a massively obese Trump standing at the foot of an escalator. “I’d advise him to try a stair machine but he’d probably break it and blame the left,” read the comment mocking his run-in with a broken escalator at a United Nations meeting in September.

A fourth reaction ridiculed Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the secretary of Health and Human Services, who claimed weeks earlier that Tylenol causes autism. The X user tweeted, “Trump gets his medical knowledge from a guy with a parasitic worm in his brain who eats animals he finds dead at the side of the road.”

A fifth person joked, “‘Scary thing is, that photo gets uglier as you pan lower.”

The flood of jokes shredding Trump enraged his most loyal defenders. One person quipped, “We will see how good you look at 78, Gavin.” Trump is actually 79, whereas his spry nemesis is 58 years old. “Newscum can’t troll. It’s a losing battle for the Loser, a Real Loser,” read another reaction.

A pro-MAGA user brought up one of the commander in chief’s most memorable gaffes during his first term. That person wrote, “That’s a typo. He’s famous for them. Covfefe anyone? You know what you’re famous for? The destruction of California.”

“The Apprentice” star infamously tweeted, “Despite the negative press covfefe,” with no context in May 2017. To save face, the seemingly made-up word became an acronym for the proposed Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement Act.

Nothing came of the legislation, and the bizarre flub remains a smudge on Trump’s baffling legacy.

Newsom has been unrelenting in his torching of the polarizing president. The prospective 2028 Democratic presidential candidate recently likened Trump to a “wrecking ball” and an “invasive species” detrimental to the well-being of the United States.