‘I Have the Proof’: Teyana Taylor Makes Shocking Accusations Against Ex-Husband Iman Shumpert Amid Reports She Wants Him Jailed

Just when one thought Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor were fully ready to move on, it looks as if there is still some unfinished business between the two. Reportedly, Taylor wants her ex-husband behind bars for allegedly leaking documents about their divorce to the public.

Taylor is putting her foot down with her ex-husband and is requesting that he be jailed for 20 days and fined the maximum for contempt of court. According to documents obtained by TMZ, this legal move stems from last week’s headlines sharing all that the “Bare With Me” singer has received since they finalized their divorce last summer.

It has been reported that Taylor, who has two daughters with Shumpert, received four houses valued at $10 million total. Additionally, she was to get a seven-figure payment and several luxury vehicles, including a $300,000 Maybach, a $70,000 Mercedes Sprinter, and a tour bus. Taylor will also reportedly retain full ownership of her companies.

Teyana Taylor Leaves Fans Split After News Breaks That She Wants Her Ex Iman Shumpert Jailed (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The latest headlines also described Shumpert as paying $8,000 a month in child support and covering their children’s private school tuition. But he was also walked away with his Miami condo, and two properties in Georgia.

All these details were previously reported last summer, despite recent blaring headlines implying this news is refresh.

TMZ is now reported that Taylor is claiming the way the information was shared made it seem that Shumpert got little to nothing in their settlement, which is supposed to have upset Taylor.

Now TMZ reports she claims that Shumpert was actually awarded three properties and that one of the four properties that she left with was one that he originally gifted to her. As for the vehicles and the tour bus, she paid for them on her own. Regarding the Maybach, she said she bought it after he crashed her Rolls Royce and never replaced it, according to this week’s report.

Taylor claims she got a lot of hate online after this information was recently “leaked” to the press. She supposedly believes Shumpert shared this to spite her after her photos with actor Aaron Pierre went viral on March 3.

The former NBA star had also been releasing music around that time, and Taylor believes he was using their divorce to promote his songs.

Hours after news broke of Taylor allegedly wanting Shumpert jailed, she went on live to address the situation. In an Instagram Live on March 19, Taylor doubled down on claims Shumpert is leaking details of their divorce, further accusing him of paying blogs to post the information.

“I have the proof that you’re paying people to post this stuff,” she said before revealing that she confronted her ex about the claims. “So, I hit him on some like, ‘Hey, baby daddy, what’s going on? Like, yo, like, people was putting out these blogs, and then, you know, somebody’s kind of sending me a little bit of proof that you’re paying to ship this stuff around to promote and help trend your name.’ I’m like, ‘But I don’t want to believe that it’s you because we’re in such a great space.'”

Teyana says that upon confronting her ex-husband, Iman denied that he had been leaking information and insisted he did not know how their business was making its way to the media.

However, Teyana is not buying it. “It’s awfully strange how every single time something come out about me, it come out on the same blog,” she explained in her video. “It starts off little and then it gets bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger. I have the proof tat you’re paying people to post this stuff.”

The singer goes on to accuse her ex of taking shots of her in his music, as well as online comedy skits while she continued to mind her business. The singer/actress says she just wants peace and to be past it all.

Fans have put their two cents into the latest development on The Shade Room.

One person said, “Jail time for leaking divorce docs is wild.”

Two other people on Taylor’s side said, “Stop telling her business. You told the world what she got in the divorce and didn’t tell your own business,” and “Why doesn’t he just respect the fact that she wants privacy!!!”

In part of it, she defended herself in how she’s handled their divorce so far in comparison to his behavior. She said, “We wind up going to court. I watched you say some really really hurtful and nasty things dead smack in front of my face and I still gave you grace. I still was cordial with you. I still was graceful. So y’all not going to sit here and act like one I tried to take him for everything he got because I walked away with what I came in with. Iman walked away with all his cars. I walked away with all my cars. Iman walked away with all his properties. I walked away with all my properties. Iman walked away with a car that I bought him. I walked away with a car he bought me.”

To further prove that she wasn’t trying to take anything from him, she later added, “Just because Iman plays ball don’t mean that this is a thing where it’s like I’m trying to make money off of him. Iman hasn’t played ball since 2020. So, yes, actively during the divorce I was bringing more money than him. I am. So it’s just like how are we sitting her making it seem like I’m being a gold digger or taking from him and we’re not going to do that. I bought my tour bus with my hard-earned money. I bought my Sprinter with my hard-earned money. I bought my Maybach with my hard-earned money. I bought my back Maybach after Iman crashed my Rolls Royce and never replaced it. That I also bought.”

Shumpert’s legal team slammed the allegations in a statement which was shared by Complex. It said, “My client, Mr. Iman Shumpert, has never whatsoever leaked any allegations or claims stated in any of the pleadings in the Taylor/Shumpert divorce case. Mr. Shumpert adamantly denies that he has provided any information to any media. Specifically, but without limitations, he denies that he leaked any information which may have served as the basis for the multiple news reports preceding the trial of this matter.”