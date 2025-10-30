‘Interviewer Didn’t Have to Do Her Like That’: Kamala Harris Floats 2028 Bid, But Fans Zoom In When Reporter Says The Rock Has Better Odds

A year ago, Kamala Harris acknowledged her loss in the 2024 presidential election, and already some voters are considering her potential return to the race in 2028.

Maybe to the surprise of some, the former vice president has not laid to rest the idea of becoming the first female president of the United States of America. She conceded to Donald Trump with a two-million vote deficit.

Now, a second race to the Oval Office means she may have to win over a portion of the public that is willing to cast a ballot in favor of a Hollywood superstar.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

In a recent interview with BBC reporter Laura Kuenssberg, Harris was asked about the prospects of a woman commander in chief taking place in the lifetimes of her great-nieces, Leela and Amara

She said it would for sure come to pass. “Could it be you?” inquired Kuenssberg. Harris answered matter-of-factly, “Possibly,” but also confirmed a final decision about campaigning for president had not been made yet.

Echoing sentiments written in her book, “107 Days,” she explained, “I am not done. I have lived my entire career a life of service… There are many ways to serve.”

Kamala Harris when asked if she feels “underestimated” by having bookies odds favor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson instead of her:



“I've never listened to polls. If I listened to polls, I would not have run for my first office or my second office, and I certainly wouldn't be sitting… pic.twitter.com/NrW8OPyYsa — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) October 25, 2025

The journalist again pressed for Harris to speak to her future political plans when she said, “In my experience, interviewing politicians, when someone says, ‘I’m not done,’ it means they are thinking seriously about running.”

Some viewed her next question as a dagger to Harris’ ego. Kuenssberg then stated, “When you look at the bookies’ odds, they put you as an outsider, even behind Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. I mean, is that underestimating you?”

The former California attorney general responded, “I think there are all kinds of polls that will tell you a variety of things. I’ve never listened to polls. If I listened to polls, I would have not run for my first office or my second office, and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here in this interview.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson met with Senators about his efforts to help with military recruitment. The Rock recently said he’s been approached about a presidential run by Democrats and Republicans. pic.twitter.com/NcRAAXNPhq — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 15, 2023

Her clapback drew mixed reactions. One person tweeted, “Kamala is so fake because you can tell she’s seething at the question, but is putting on a happy face for the camera.“

A second person mentioned California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has become Trump’s most prominent adversary and likely top contender for the Democratic ticket in three years.

The individual comments, “The only difference between her and Newsom is that Newsom is clever (like a snake)…….. not smart but clever.”

A third reaction read, “The Rock has a better chance than her, but the public are fed up with him as well, that’s why all his movies tank.” And a fourth commenter wrote, “Interviewer didn’t have to do her like that.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s open to a presidential run.



The Democrat and frequent Trump critic said he’ll give serious thought to a White House bid after next year’s midterms. “I’d be lying otherwise,” Newsom said, adding that “fate will determine” his decision and a… pic.twitter.com/uD8OqNrnHE — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 26, 2025

Before the 2024 election, The Rock claimed he was asked to run for president. Reportedly, an overwhelming amount of research revealed plenty of people were willing to cast a vote in his favor. At the time, he said, “My goal has never been to be in politics. As a matter of fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate.”

The self-proclaimed independent ultimately endorsed Joe Biden and Harris in the 2020 election against Trump.