‘Who Said That?’: Kamala Harris Fires Back at Donald Trump Supporters Accusing Her of Developing a Drinking Habit After Losing the 2024 Election

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, 60, is ready to step back into the limelight following her defeat to President Donald Trump, 79, in 2024.

After serving as VP for four years during the Joe Biden administration, Harris was not able to win the White House in 2024, but the Oakland native will be exposing the behind-the-scenes of her campaign in a new book.

Harris has begun to promote her forthcoming Simon & Schuster-backed memoir titled “107 Days,” which will be published on Sept. 23.

On July 31, the Democratic politician shared a video on her verified TikTok page, showing herself as she pretends to have a conversation with someone off screen while covering her mouth from the side.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris kicks off her book announcement by mocking her critics in a social media video. (Photo: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

“Everyone thinks you’ve been kicking back, drinking margaritas on the beach, but really you’ve been hard at work writing a book, meeting with leaders, thinking about the future of our country,” Harris stated.

The Howard University graduate then turned toward the camera and added, “Who said that?” Since landing on the social networking platform, the 14-second clip has amassed over 2 million likes and 32,000 comments.

“I hope you have also been kicking back drinking margaritas on the beach. Multitasking baddie,” one Harris fan expressed.

A reply to that comment about the highest-ranking woman in American government history read, “Right? She has definitely earned some margarita[s] and beach time.”

@kamalaharris When your quietest thoughts turn into a book. 107 Days coming this September. ♬ original sound – Kamala Harris

“I would be drinking too if I lost to Agent Orange knowing fully well, he cheated,” expressed one person who believes Trump stole the 2024 election, despite no evidence proving that allegation to be true.

Another Harris representative wants her to run for the presidency again in three years, writing, “And getting the 2028 presidential campaign ready.”

In contrast, a faultfinder wondered, “Why didn’t [you] think of [the] future of this country the [four years you] had the opportunity?”

Harris’ mention about drinking margaritas may have been a subtle jab at some of her right-wing detractors. Following her defeat to Trump in the 2024 election, she faced unsubstantiated accusations of appearing intoxicated in video posts.

In late November 2024, Harris joined her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, to deliver a message to their disappointed voters. Trump supporters accused the former U.S. senator from California of being intoxicated in the video.

Harris was coming off her loss to Trump in the Electoral College by 226 to 312. The Republican ticket, which included then-Sen. JD Vance, also won the popular vote by a 77 million to 75 million margin.

The 2024 presidential election remains a newsworthy topic more than eight months later. Recently, Trump threatened to prosecute Grammy Award-winning singer Beyoncé over baseless claims connected to her endorsement of Harris.

Trump wrongfully accused Queen Bey of breaking the law by allegedly receiving $11 million from the Harris campaign for a rally in Houston. He also called out MSNBC political analyst Al Sharpton and media mogul Oprah Winfrey in the same Truth Social post.

CNN fact checked Trump’s statement about Beyoncé. According to the news outlet, federal campaign spending records show the Harris campaign did pay $165,000 to Bey’s production company, which is not illegal.

In fact, Federal Election Commission rules require political campaigns to cover the fair market value for the ancillary costs for events, such as paying for travel, staging, and the food provided.

“We do not pay. We have never paid any artist and performer. We have never paid a fee to that person,” Harris campaign senior spokesperson Adrienne Elrod told Deadline in November 2024. Elrod also stated, “There are laws that have to be followed that we have followed religiously on this campaign.”

With “107 Days,” Harris is looking to provide a “candid and personal account” of what she describes as “the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.” She became the Democratic nominee after then-President Biden dropped out of the race in July 2024.

Harris will tell her side of the story regarding that four-month sprint to Election Day. She kicked off the book announcement with an appearance on the late-night talk show of Trump’s media nemesis, Stephen Colbert, on July 31.

“Writing ‘107 Days’ felt like living the campaign in reverse — rewinding each moment and experiencing it all over again,” Harris captioned an Instagram post about her upcoming book.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority member continued, “Behind every speech I gave, hand I shook, and story I told on the road, there were deeper layers, quiet reflections, and lessons learned.”