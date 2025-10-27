‘Dum! Dum!’: Trump’s Brag About His ‘Flawless’ Doctor’s Visit Blows Up In His Face When It Doesn’t Land the Way He Expected

President Donald Trump just admitted he underwent an MRI at Walter Reed Medical Center recently during what was supposed to be another routine physical exam, although he had one in April, too, but the president wouldn’t say why he had the scan, just that it was flawless.

“I got an MRI, it was perfect,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Japan as part of a week-long trip to Asia, Politico reported.

The 79-year-old Trump also did not say which part of his body was scanned. An MRI is a non-invasive procedure that helps doctors diagnose conditions affecting soft tissues like organs, muscles, the brain, and blood vessels.

President Donald Trump (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

He then claimed the full results of the MRI were made public.

“Nobody has ever given you reports like I gave you, and if I didn’t think it was going to be good, either, I would let you know negatively,” Trump said. “I wouldn’t run, I’d do something. But the doctors said some of the best reports for the age, some of the best reports they’ve ever seen.”

Social media wasn’t buying it.

“His team claimed his visit was for a regular physical, but MRI scans are not done at a routine physical. They’re for diagnosing serious conditions. Very weird….,” political commentator Harry Sisson observed on Threads.

“Everybody knew they were lying,” this Threads user chimed in.

“It was perfect? BS,” Threads user Toni Hansen stated.

“‘Best reports for the age’ is what he said the doctors said of his medical reports compared to other presidents. He is one of only two people to ever be this old and still in office. By the end he will be the oldest ever. So again, a statement by Trump that is utterly meaningless,” another Threads user pointed out.

Threads poster Dee Cee made this observation, “The thing about liars is that they keep running their mouths & eventually the truth sprints out. I’m just sayin’…”

Trump also revealed to reporters that doctors gave him a cognitive test, and then he suggested Reps. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York should undergo the same exam because they’re both “low IQ.”

“They have Jasmine Crockett, a low-IQ person. They have, AOC is low IQ. You give her an IQ test, have her pass, like the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed, I took, those are very hard. They’re really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they’re cognitive tests,” Trump bragged before issuing Crocket and Ocasio-Cortez a challenge, “Let AOC go against Trump, let Jasmine go against him.”

“She’s so much higher in IQ than you you’d have to start cheating three years before the test. Not a cognitive test, that’s to see if you have any brain left. Take a real IQ. I heard yours was 70, that’s really bad, worse than bad. Jasmine has you so outmatched. You should release your IQ tests,” this Threads user clapped back.

“She’s been a practicing attorney, dum dum. She’s far more intelligent than you have ever been, and especially now that you are losing your marbles,” another social media poster stated.

After the president’s second physical in less than six months earlier in October, Trump’s doctor said he was in “exceptional” health.

That’s after the White House announced in July that Trump, the oldest person ever inaugurated as president of the United States, was suffering from chronic venous insufficiency. In this long-term condition, the leg veins have difficulty returning blood to the heart.

At the time, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said there were no signs of complications such as deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease from the chronic venous insufficiency.