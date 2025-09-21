‘LMFAO This Is Fantastic!’: Newsom Shreds Trump’s Latest Typo-Filled Meltdown Line by Line—But His Opening Shot at ‘Grandpa’ Took It Over the Top

California Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t holding back in his responses to President Donald Trump’s crazy social media posts, especially when Newson is the target. In fact, Newsom had the perfect response to an unhinged post from Trump on Tuesday.

While traveling to the United Kingdom for a state dinner and meetings with U.K. officials, Trump was apparently thinking about his archrival Newsom, who has been dogging Trump for months with his pointed and biting responses to the President’s often weird and bizarre posts on his Truth Social platform.

Trump tried to criticize the governor with another post filled with wild claims, falsehoods and made-up facts Tuesday.

“Shockingly, I have just learned, that Gavin Newscum, the Governor of California, is in the final stages of approval to build low income housing in Pacific Palisades,” Trump wrote. “How unfair is that to the people that have suffered so much!” Referencing those recovering from the wildfires.

The President also brought up another falsehood he has been propagating for months, basically showing how ignorant he is on how California’s complex water system works.

“Newscum allowed their houses to burn by not accepting Hundreds of Millions of Gallons of Water from the Pacific Northwest, and now, the Low Income Housing starts rising long before he gets Permits for California Citizens to rebuild, but long after Federal Permits were issued.”

It’s unclear why the president has issues with funding being alloted for low-incoming housing, but the fact was he was telling more lies with minimal information and Newsom was ready to shut them down.

The comeback was drop-the-mic perfect as Newsom listed all the falsehoods in Trump’s post line by line and calling each one a “LIE” in big bold red letters. As if he were a professor crushing a low performing student.

“You are making things up again.” Gavin Newsom does detailed fact check on Trump’s latest post about the California wildfires. DO THIS FOR EVERY SINGLE ONE OF TRUMP’S POST. pic.twitter.com/sO0W6EqK18 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 17, 2025

But probably the most brutal thing about Newsom’s clapback to Trump was what he said first. “Take your dementia meds, grandpa. You are making things up again.”

And social media loved it.

“Trump’s unhinged, typo-riddled rant proves he’s not just unfit, he’s a dangerous liar hallucinating grievances while real Californians rebuild from disasters he ignored,” X user Richard Angwin warned.

And this hilarious post, “Grampa is losing it again!!”

Take your dementia meds, grandpa. You are making things up again. https://t.co/L40ONrAK7U pic.twitter.com/RTrHO3TkhO — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 16, 2025

Others were so impressed with Newsom’s savage takedown of Trump and his lies, they demanded more of it.

“This is so well done. More of this,” requested one user before another doubled down on the same ask, “We need more images like this that debunk the massive number of lies that Trump makes on an hourly basis. “

“LMFAO this is fantastic. Stop letting the lies go unnoticed. Well done 👏👏👏,” added another.

“Perfect response. Chefs kiss. No notes!,” praised yet another commentor.

And another post pointed out how Trump continuously misspeaks just recently asserting that hundreds of millions of Americans died in drug overdoses last year.

Trump Again Overstates Number of Drug Overdose Deaths in U.S.https://t.co/ZB6JeTAbCb pic.twitter.com/lIxvV2OhgK — FactCheck.org (@factcheckdotorg) September 15, 2025

“He also said today that drug deaths in the United States totaled 300 million last year. With the total US population at 342 million, if you are still alive after last year and didn’t die of a drug overdose, consider yourself lucky to be among the 42 million survivors,” an X user who goes by the name of former President Harry Truman commented.

There is no plan to build low-income housing specifically in the Palisades. Trump was mixing up his places and times again.

Newsom called Trump "simply the most destructive and damaging individual in my lifetime."



"I'm on the other side of giving a damn about people's feelings about this moment," he tells our @ccadelago.



More from Newsom's @POLITICOLive interview 👇 pic.twitter.com/JNEjTEABDF — POLITICO (@politico) August 28, 2025

The state has however committed $101 million for subsidized affordable rental housing near L.A. County burn zones, prioritizing residents displaced by January’s wildfire, though these projects don’t replace the area’s traditional single-family home community, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Additionally, Los Angeles does not get its water from the Pacific Northwest and there is no such thing as “Federal Permits” for housing, nor does the governor issue housing permits.

Trump: We sent hundreds of millions of gallons of water per day to the pacific ocean. They turn a valve. The valve heads out. We turned the valve back. I actually had to do it using force.



Gavin Newscum—turn the rest of the water on. pic.twitter.com/WRB1uRQ9HE — Acyn (@Acyn) August 26, 2025

Trump has barely been able to hide his anger as Newsom’s mocking, Trumpian-style social posts are clearly getting under the president’s thin skin and winning over plenty of voters.

Meanwhile Newsom has been watching his poll numbers shoot up as a reward.