‘They Did This to Shut Him Up’: Trump’s Miniature ‘Temu’ Award Has Viewers in Stitches and Critics Calling It the Ultimate Consolation

President Donald Trump has finally been recognized as a peacemaker.

After spending months begging for global recognition, the polarizing Republican had to settle for a small token of acknowledgment for his so-called peace efforts.

After losing the bid for the coveted Nobel Peace Prize, Trump, 79, received the Richard Nixon Foundation’s Architect of Peace Award during a ceremony at the White House on Oct. 21.

President Donald Trump finally got a peace award after being rejected for the Nobel Peace Prize. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

‘LMAO’: Gavin Newsom Just Pulled Off the Dirtiest Prank of the Year, Turning Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Obsession Into a National Laughingstock

A video circulating online shows Trump holding a miniature, bronze Nixon statue alongside Nixon’s daughter, Tricia Nixon Cox, and former national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, sparking a variety of reactions online.

“Richard Nixon award, from one criminal to another. Trump whined so much, they did this to shut him up. Jesus, Trump’s grin is menacing,” one person on X tweeted, referring to Nixon’s forced resignation from the presidency in disgrace in 1974 following the Watergate scandal.

A second individual sarcastically asked, “So he got the TEMU Nobel Peace Prize?” while another joked, “When your Nobel is bought on Amazon, you get this.”

“Hahaha he got a fake award instead of the Nobel,” said another joker online.

President Donald J. Trump receives the Richard Nixon Foundation's ARCHITECT OF PEACE AWARD. 🇺🇸🕊️ pic.twitter.com/gZa0pxBjsh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 22, 2025

“Did Donald Trump just get PUNKED? Did ‘The Daily Show’ pull this award out of their comedic [stash] and actually present a creepy trophy of Richard Nixon to Trump and tell him it was a better version of the Nobel Peace Prize?” a fourth person wondered.

The MAGA leader joined previous Nixon Foundation Architect of Peace Award recipients such as former President Gerald Ford, former President George H.W. Bush, and former President George W. Bush.

Mostly Republican politicians, conservative ex-U.S. government officials, and Iranian opposition figures have been honored with the Architect of Peace Award since its inception 30 years ago.

“The Richard Nixon Foundation’s Architect of Peace award was established in 1995 shortly after President Nixon’s death and is given to individuals who embody his lifelong goal of shaping a more peaceful world,” reads a statement on the organization’s website.

ON THIS DAY: In 2009, President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.” https://t.co/Qhee1yww52 pic.twitter.com/1U78J1mPnL — ABC News (@ABC) October 9, 2025

Former Nobel Peace Prize laureates include historic dignitaries such as American civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., as well as former South African president and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela.

In addition, four Presidents of the United States have received the Nobel Peace Prize. Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama were named laureates.

Many political observers believe that Obama, 64, having a Nobel Peace Prize on his mantle is the driving force behind Trump’s obsession with winning the prestigious honor.

Trump has been a vocal adversary of Obama, going back to the current president promoting the fake birtherism conspiracy when the Hawaii-born Democrat was president from 2009 to 2017.

This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom.



We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic… — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) October 10, 2025

The Norwegian Nobel Committee selected Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Machado will officially be presented the Nobel medal at a ceremony on Dec. 10 in Oslo, Norway.

In contrast, the White House initially denounced the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s decision not to give the Nobel Peace Prize to Trump. White House communications director Steven Cheung declared, “The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.”

Trump’s pleas for a Nobel Peace Prize became the butt of jokes by some of his most hardened critics. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, R&B singer John Legend, and late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel have all trolled the president over his apparent fixation on the award.