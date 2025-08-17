‘She’s as Clueless as Her Husband’: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Wife Tells Her Side Months After His Explosive Cheating Scandal That Nearly Wrecked Their Marriage

The wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has shared her thoughts on the gossip connected to the Donald Trump administration official.

Kennedy, 71, was reportedly involved in an extramarital entanglement with political reporter Olivia Nuzzi during his 11-year marriage to “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actress Cheryl Hines.

In September 2024, New York Magazine parted ways with Nuzzi, 32, after news of her romantic text messages and video conversations with RFK Jr. were uncovered.

The sexting scandal broke a month after Kennedy ended his 2024 independent presidential campaign and endorsed Trump, the Republican candidate in the race.

Hines, 59, spoke about her marriage to the member of the Kennedy dynasty in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“I don’t think there’s any point to going through every rumor and headline to try to defend or explain it,” Hines said without directly mentioning the speculation of infidelity that has plagued their relationship.

She insisted the couple “talk about everything” and “trust each other.” The Primetime Emmy Award nominee also stated, “One would deduce that we love each other and are still married and whatever we’ve been through is behind us.”

RFK Jr. also sat down for the interview. When asked about Hines being drawn into his controversies, Kennedy responded, “There is no end, and if you get caught into responding to it then it drags you into low vibrations, and the trick is to try to stay in the high vibrations.”

One of those hot-button social issues associated with Kennedy is his anti-vaccine stance which received a co-signed from his spouse. Per People, Hines seemingly questioned scientific evidence on vaccinations by asking “Is science ever settled?”

Hines and Kennedy’s quotes from their WSJ profile generated a lot of online reactions as commenters shared varying takes on the “Make America Healthy Again” movement leader and his wife.

“Burying your head in the sand, and even if you skirt the issues, the elephant is still in the room,” one People reader commented, referring to Hines claiming they have moved past any previous problems in their marriage.

A second individual posted, “It takes a special kind of person to be married to him! Good luck!” Yet another critic of RFK Jr. and Hines exclaimed, “She is as clueless as her husband!!”

One person even called for Hines being blackballed in the entertainment industry by demanding, “Hollywood, please stop hiring Cheryl Hines. She is already living large on U.S. taxpayer money via her husband’s paycheck.”

On the Page Six website, a comment read, “She should be more embarrassed about his role in dismantling our health care system and scientific research.”

RFK Jr. and Hines celebrated their wedding anniversary on August 2. The longtime environmental lawyer and the “Think Like a Man 2” cast member tied the knot at the Kennedy compound on Cape Cod in 2014.

“Thanks for eleven years of love and laughter. You fill all my empty spaces,” RFK Jr. expressed about his third wife on X. His tweet featured a photograph of the prominent pair in matching black outfits.

Kennedy was also married to Emily Ruth Black from 1982 to 1994. Following that split, RFK Jr. wed Mary Kathleen Richardson in 1995. Richardson passed away in 2012 after Kennedy filed for divorce two years earlier.

Black is the mother of Kennedy’s two oldest children and Richardson has four children with the Harvard University graduate.

Hines is a two-time bride. She married Paul Young in 2002, and they share a daughter. Following nearly eight years of marriage, Hines and Young filed for divorce in 2010. The official court date for finalizing the divorce remains unclear.



