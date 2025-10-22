‘It Didn’t Look Good for Him!’: White Man Accusing Black Amazon Driver of Speeding Got the Surprise of a Lifetime When She Refused to Back Down

A Black woman was the victim of a bizarre attack while delivering packages for her job, but the tables turned once she decided to fight back. The video posted to X by a user named “We Told You So” on Oct. 20 was aptly captioned: “Another example of FAFO.”

The unidentified woman, an Amazon driver, was sitting in her delivery truck in a housing complex when an angry white resident and his female companion approached her window.

Amazon driver attacked by white man retaliates in a way he didn’t expect. (Credit: WeToldYouSo/X)

The video showed an older white man in a baseball cap raising his voice and pointing his finger at the woman, as he accused her of speeding, bellowing, “Do not race down my street again!”

Employing the typical intimidation tactics that are becoming all too predictable, he called her “crazy,” referenced a “group of five people” who were ready to back him up, and then threatened to get her fired by reporting her truck number to her workplace.

“I was only going 25 an hour,” she stated calmly, despite the disturbing encounter happening while she was still on the clock. As she was defending herself from the accusations, the man stepped forward, getting within inches of her camera, before allegedly attacking her.

The woman dropped her phone during the chaos, so the altercation wasn’t captured on video. However, the audio picked up sounds of a struggle, as well as the woman’s voice—clearly in shock—when she asked, “Did you just hit me? You hit me!”

Sheesh! whole situation was totally avoidable but tough stuff wants to put his hands on a woman 🙄 I'm glad she defended herself — Mary Franz (@FranzMary1312) October 21, 2025

“You spit in my face, you b–ch,” he screamed as he lunged toward her again. Viewers feared the worst for the woman, but a surprise was in store. When the video came back into focus, the victim had miraculously gotten the best of her attacker— blood was streaming down the man’s face, and his shirt was nearly ripped off his body.

The man and his female companion quickly backtracked. “Why are you hitting him?” asked the white woman, feigning innocence. She had remained off camera up until this point and was holding her hand up so as not to be filmed.

“Because he hit me first,” the shaken Amazon driver responded. The man denied hitting her before disappearing out of view.

“We ALL know this wouldn’t have happened if the ‘speeding Amazon driver’ was a white dude. These a–holes need to slither back under their rocks,” read one of the many outraged comments on X.

The video has shocked international viewers, as well. “What is in the water or air in the USA? The anger, hostility, intolerance, and entitlement seem endemic,” wrote a puzzled viewer. Many people are clamoring for a follow-up.

“Hopefully, he is arrested for assault,” said one, while others praised the woman’s self-defense skills, commenting, “She clocked him good.”

Many tagged Amazon in the comments, urging the company “to do more to ensure drivers are safe!” Delivery drivers and other gig workers are frequent targets of attacks and crimes, with 35 percent reporting they felt unsafe while doing their jobs, according to a 2021 Pew Research Center poll.

“The only way/reason I could ever harm a female would be if it were a life or death deal. Other than that, no. This guy is a lil b-tch.”