‘Impossible and Deeply Frustrating’: White Florida Couple Fights to Raise Dark-Skinned Baby Even After Biological Parents Identified in Embryo Mixup

A Florida couple who gave birth to the wrong baby in an IVF mix-up say they are desperate to keep the child after her biological parents were identified.

The Atlanta Black Star previously reported that the couple, Tiffany Score and Steven Mills, welcomed a healthy baby girl into the world in December after undergoing treatments at the Fertility Center of Orlando.

Florida couple, Tiffany Score and Steven Mills, says they want custody of their child after the child’s biological parents were identified. (Photo Credit: Facebook: Tiff Score)

But both the parents, who are “racially Caucasian,” noticed their child appeared to belong to a different racial background.

Genetic testing after the birth confirmed the couple was not the biological parents of the child, named Shea. Genetic testing found the dark-skinned child is 100% South Asian.

The couple sued the clinic in January for negligence.

According to the lawsuit, the couple developed an “intensely strong emotional bond” with the baby but believe she “should legally and morally be united with her genetic parents.” They’re also concerned that another woman might be carrying their biological child.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, the Fertility Center of Orlando released a statement acknowledging the mistake and said an investigation is being conducted to determine what happened during the in vitro treatment:

“We are actively cooperating with an investigation to support one of our patients in determining the source of an error that resulted in the birth of a child who is not genetically related to them. Multiple entities are involved in this process, and all parties are working diligently to help identify when and where the error may have occurred. Our priority remains transparency and the well-being of the patient and child involved. We will continue to assist in any way that we can, regardless of the outcome of the investigation.”

Genetic testing results delivered Tuesday identified another couple, referred to as Patient 004, as Shea’s natural parents, the Daily Mail reports.

“The results of testing delivered to us yesterday confirm that our baby’s genetic parents have been identified,” the couple told the Daily Mail through their attorney. “This ends one chapter in our heartbreaking journey, but it raises new issues that will have to be resolved.”

The couple told the Daily Mail they still do not know what happened to their embryos.

“Only one thing is absolutely certain today, as it was on the day our daughter was born, we will love and will be this child’s parents forever.”

The couple said they are respecting the biological parents’ privacy.

They have not been identified. The couple has not said if the biological parents have attempted to make contact.

It is unclear if the couple will be able to keep custody of the child.

The new mother wrote on Facebook that, although their situation is “impossible and deeply frustrating,” she and Mills are not angry.