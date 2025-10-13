‘Why Are You Shoving Me?!’: Amazon Driver Says He Shot USPS Worker In the Face After Mistaking Him for an Assassin, But Witness Tells a Very Different Story

A heavily armed Amazon delivery driver claimed he shot a U.S. Postal Service employee in the face because he assumed the postal worker was a “mafia assassin.”

Blake Michael Kuhlman, 26, was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault in connection with the deadly shooting, which took place on October 3 at an apartment complex in Everett, Washington.

Blake Michael Kuhlman sits in the courtroom with his lawyer. (Credit: KOMO News Video Screengrab)

Police said that Kuhlman admitted to shooting the mail carrier in the head, but insisted that he opened fire in self-defense. Authorities say the victim will survive his injuries but will lose an eye.

Per KOMO News, an arrest report included what Kuhlman told police detectives about how the confrontation escalated to violence.

“(Kuhlman) indicated that this was in self-defense because the U.S. Postal Service worker was trying to charge at him while (Kuhlman) was cornered,” a detective wrote in the report. “(Kuhlman) recounted how the USPS worker had smiled at him before lunging forward with both of his arms behind him, in a charging motion. (Kuhlman) also explained that this USPS worker didn’t have any packages in his arms at the time, and that (Kuhlman) felt he was about to be tackled.”

‘That’s Priceless’: White Man Fights Black Amazon Delivery Driver and Gets a Dose of Karma He Was Not Expecting

A witness told police a version of events that didn’t exactly line up with Kulhman’s account.

“I saw the mailroom door close and an argument between the USPS man and the Amazon man. The USPS man shoved the Amazon driver and shouted ‘Why the f*** are you shoving me?’ The Amazon driver then pulled out a pistol and shot the USPS man in the head,” the witness said.

At the time of the altercation, Kuhlman was reportedly armed with two firearms, a bulletproof plate carrier, a large knife, and a pistol magazine holder, which were all concealed under his Amazon uniform.

Kuhlman told detectives that he carried the bulletproof vest because he had been shot by rifles and crossbows while on the job. He said he never reported the incidents to the police because there was no evidence.

Kuhlman also alleged he was being “cyberstalked” by the mafia, and he had “suspicions that the USPS worker may have been a mafia assassin.”

“Throughout the interview, (Kuhlman) continued to assert that this was a clear case of self-defense and he was expecting to get all of his property back, and was surprised that he was being booked into jail,” the arrest report states.

Amazon told KOMO that Kuhlman does not work directly for the company, but as a “delivery service partner.” In a statement, company officials stated their policy prohibits drivers delivering Amazon packages from carrying weapons, and that the company adheres to state and local laws.

The company also requires delivery service partners to conduct background checks for their employees.

Police have not identified the victim of the shooting. Kuhlman remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

Prosecutors requested the high bail amount after arguing that the accused shooter is a public safety risk.