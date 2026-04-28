‘You Live Here?’: White Texas Woman Demands Black Man Working Out in Front Yard Leaves Because He Looks ‘Scary,’ But the Internet Has Mixed Reactions

‘This Hasn’t Happened To Me Before:’ Nashville Man Harassed by White Karen While Working Out At A Friend’s House

A Nashville man is explaining what happened after a video of a “Karen” harassing him while he was working out in a neighborhood went viral.

The man, who goes by @cgkuulz1 on TikTok, posted the original video Saturday. In the video, you see him working out before a man from across the street approaches him.

Nashville man harassed by Karen while working out (Photo Credit: @Cgjuulz1)

“You alright, boss?”

“You live here?” the man across the street asked.

“No,” @cgkuulz1 replied.

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“You need to leave.”

The video cuts to a woman talking to @cgkuulz1. She told him that the subdivision was private property and that he needed to go.

“This hasn’t happened to me before,” @cgkuulz1 said.

Man couldn’t believe what going on while working out in his neighborhood pic.twitter.com/6LCvpkhrGw — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) April 26, 2026

“I’m sorry, it’s just we have a lot of little kids playing around, and it’s scary, and we are watching the ladder, and if it’s theirs and it’s lying there. Are you waiting for somebody?” the woman asked.

@cgkuulz1 said in a video posted Sunday that he and his friend were borrowing the ladder from a woman who lives at the house he was standing outside. He added he had known her for a long time.

When they went to return the ladder, @cgkuulz1 waited outside because he said he didn’t have a shirt.

“I didn’t want to disrespect the lady by not seeing her for years and years and then walk into her house with no shirt on,” he said.

At one point, @cgkuulz1’s friend came outside to intervene, but the woman continued to complain.

“Have you ever, ever been questioned while some guy is somebody is standing without a shirt on, curling a ladder outside someone’s house,” she said.

The two men continued to try to end the conversation. In the video, @cgkuulz1 sarcastically offered the woman an apology.

“I appreciate that, but until you have little kids running around and the fear of somebody grabbing them, I’m not saying you’d do that,” she said.

@cgkuulz1 said there were no kids outside while he was there. He also added that the woman began acting completely different when his friend came outside.

“Right after a friend walked out, she was like ‘oh you’re with him,’” @cgkuulz1 said. “What does it matter? You don’t know this guy either. The only difference between him and me is that he’s white, and she is like he must live here.”

People online have mixed feelings about how the interaction was handled.

“Why was he lying, saying he didn’t live there. He was wanting a weird interaction, so he got it,” @MySpace_X_ wrote on X.

“She should worry about the demographic that actually rapes and murders children,” replied @Billsbyabillpt2 with screenshots of several cases where all of the suspects are white men.

“She actually was reasonable, you see someone shirtless across the road you haven’t seen before working out with a ladder, it’s not crazy, but it is strange to see that, and sense that she has kids at the front and he’s been there for a minute, and just came and asked if he lived there,” John Smith added.

“Man, listen, they run around the neighborhood jogging with no shirt on, he don’t have to tell her where he lives, y’all have the game f—ked up,” said Chris McDaniel.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to @cgkuulz1 for comment, but has not heard back.