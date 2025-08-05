‘D-mn What Did She Do’: Miley Cyrus Bares All In New Photo But Fans Can’t Stop Talking About What She Did to Her Mouth

Miley Cyrus has become the talk of the town after the 32-year-old’s bare body was featured on the cover of Perfect magazine.

The singer’s name reached headlines on August 4 when the cover was released and many people were obviously focused on the clothesless shock point of the image. But there were others who could care less about Cyrus’ body and instead zeroed in on her noticeably prominent mouth and teeth. With Miley being without clothes, not only did her body become visible, but so did her tattoos. She had small pictures including a motorcycle and a woman’s body on one of her arms, as well as an unidentifiable image on her rib cage. She also had small images on her arms and wrist.

Miley Cyrus spark speculations of getting enlarged veneers and buccal fat removal surgery after her new magazine cover drops. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

In the photo, the “Flowers” songstress was captured by photographers Paolo Roversi and Lynette Garland from the waist up with no shirt on as she glared at the camera. She covered her chest with her arm and hand, leaving her stomach, right arm, and neck visible. Her hair, which was styled by her recurring stylist Bob Recine, fell down her back and shoulder in a wet curly style as she kept her eyes slightly squinted. As for her mouth, she had it partially open and showed her top teeth. The open-mouth expression is often one that Cyrus does some variation of when she’s posing in her photos. But some fans thought it looked awkward on her magazine cover.

One person said, “She messed up doing her teeth and can’t close her mouth!”

Another speculated surgery was involved and wrote, “I don’t have anything against Miley but damn what did she do to her mouth and her teeth area. It looks so weird. She used to look so beautiful and somehow she changed her whole mouth teeth area and looks really strange. Does anybody know if she had some kind of jaw surgery or new teeth that are too big for her mouth???”

Others who had the same thought said, “Buccal fat removal + HUGE veneers.”

Someone else wrote, “Whoever invented buccal fat removal should go to jail.”

According to John Hopkins website, buccal fat removal “is an elective plastic surgery procedure to remove fat in the lower cheek, which gives the bottom part of the face a narrower shape and emphasizes the cheekbones and jawline.”

Other celebrities who are rumored to have had the surgery that helps give your cheeks a slimmer and sunken look are actresses Jenna Ortega and Anya Taylor-Joy. Fans also believe models Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski had work done as well.

But another person defending Cyrus claimed her face is just evolving as she is getting older.

“Her lips and teeth resemble her mother, she’s not 18 anymore. She’s in her 30s,” they said making comparisons between Cyrus and her mom Tish Cyrus.

Cyrus has never confirmed rumors of having gotten veneers, but for years now her followers have noticed that her teeth look more pronounced than they did when she was younger. Her cheeks appear to have grown a hollow area, making her face look more sunken in, but she has not addressed that either.