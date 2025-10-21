‘Gavin for the Win’: Trump’s Ego Takes Another Hit as Newsom’s Fans Deliver a Brutal Clapback That Turns His Big Power Play Into a National Joke

Singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins is fuming over President Donald Trump‘s blatant disrespect for using his hit song in a viral post, mocking supporters of the No Kings protests.

Loggins recorded and performed the 1986 mega hit “Danger Zone,” which was written by Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock, and used in the Tom Cruise-led movie “Top Gun.”

He recently expressed his frustration about the post of crown-wearing Trump in a fighter jet similar to the ones in “Top Gun” dropping piles of brown sludge on protesters — and, yes, it’s exactly what you think it is.

(Supporters of Gavin Newsom have hit back hard at Trump for mocking supporters of the No Kings protests last week. (Photos by Sean Rayford/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

“Danger Zone” plays as Trump makes his dumps in the video, and Loggins told the outlet that he didn’t give anyone permission to use his performance.

“This is an unauthorized use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone,’” he stated in an interview with Variety about the video. “Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately.”

The “Footloose” singer also noted he couldn’t “imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us.”

🚨 OMG…the President of the United States just posted himself piloting a fighter jet with "KING TRUMP" on the side and dumping mud all over Harry Sisson and No Kings protestors



To the song "Danger Zone"



He is one of a kind😭 pic.twitter.com/j4ihSVEawS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 19, 2025

“Kenny…sue … until he takes that down,” wrote one fan. Another joked, “Not the Danger Zone turning into the Legal Zone.”

Supporters of Gavin Newsom even chimed in, clapping back with a separate AI video of a man flying a jet and other scenes mocking the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

“When Newsom does it, he doesn’t miss!” said one person.

After zooming in to get a closer look at the pilot’s face, one critic said, “Doesn’t even look like the smarmy tool Gavin!”

Meanwhile, others praised the “clever response” video originally posted on a page titled “Howroute,” which mocks political figures and celebrities. Still, one person said, “Gavin for the Win,” while thousands agreed, “Gov Gavin is so much better looking than the felon too! Just drives [Trump] crazy, I am sure.”

Another joked, “Tom Cruise they out here wildin’ out to your song lol.”

Cruise had yet to respond to the video, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, he recently declined an invitation from Trump to be an honoree at the 2025 Kennedy Center Awards.

However, the 56th speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, was specifically asked about Trump’s video during a press conference.

He said, “The president uses social media to make a point. You can argue he’s probably the most effective person who has ever used social media for that. He’s using satire to make a point.” Johnson claimed, “He’s [Trump] not calling for the [elimination] of his political opponents.”

Q: What does it say that president released a video of him pooping on the American people?



MIKE JOHNSON: You can argue he's probably the most effective person who has ever used social media. He's using satire to make a point. He's not calling for the murder of his political… pic.twitter.com/D0kNzpfQBD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2025

Around 7 million people attended the No Kings’ protests country-wide, according to NBC News, in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, and Austin, Texas, to protest the Trump administration and demand that the government defend constitutional rights.