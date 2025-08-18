‘She’s Fighting for Her Life’: Donald Trump’s Big Announcement Derails After Viewers Zoom In on the D.C. Mayor’s Struggle In the Background

Donald Trump was right that everyone would be watching when he announced Washington, D.C., as the host city of the 2027 NFL Draft.

A resurfaced clip of his speech during the May 4 event at the White House is generating new comments, but only because people are distracted by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The president was flanked by Bowser and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as he spoke about the sporting spectacle that is expected to attract more than 100,000 people to the National Mall.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s look of dread upstages Donald Trump’s announcement in resurfaced clip. (Photos: Fox 5 New York/YouTube.)

Bowser seemed to be anything but at ease as Trump boasted that “the draft is a celebration of one of our country’s most cherished cultural institutions and the annual highlight for football fans everywhere.”

The Democratic leader stood with her hands tightly clasped at her midsection, often fidgeting, mouthing reactions, biting her lip, side-eyeing the president, and even with her head down as she stared at the ground.

There were also a few moments where she managed to contort her face into a short-lived smile. Overall, though, onlookers were convinced that she was not thrilled to be sharing space with the country’s elected official who set off her “bs detector.”

“Was it his obnoxious voice, the nonsense or the stench that was making it hard to control her facial expressions,” wondered one IG user.

A second person quipped, “He is such an uneducated, incompetent man. Feel so sorry for her. She has to listen to him ramble on and on.” A third person said, “She’s fighting for her life.”

Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser has hit back at Donald Trump's move to take control of D.C. police, rejecting claims of rampant crime.

A fourth individual was reminded of a separate instance where Trump was upstaged by the reactions of those around him. That person wrote, “This is what reminds me of Michelle Obama at his inauguration, poor girl.”

Michelle Obama attended Trump’s first inauguration in 2017 with Barack Obama. Several photographers captured straight-faced photos of her disdain for Barack’s successor.

In her 2018 memoir “Becoming,” the former First Lady wrote about the event, stating, “I stopped even trying to smile.”

Michelle was noticeably absent from his second inauguration in January. She later revealed her absence was intentional during an episode of her “In My Opinion” podcast.