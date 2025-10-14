‘Right Hand Doesn’t Work Anymore’: Trump’s Bizarre Clap Caught on Camera Has Fans Accusing His Doctor of Covering Up the Truth 

A simple round of applause shouldn’t break the internet, but when President Donald Trump is involved even the most ordinary gestures become viral fodder.

The 79-year-old commander in chief found himself trending for all the wrong reasons after footage showed him delivering what viewers called the weirdest clap they ever witnessed — a stiff, robotic motion that had people rewinding in disbelief.

President Trump’s unusual clapping style in a viral video has sparked both jokes about him inventing things and genuine concerns about his health. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The clip, which quickly spread across social media platforms, shows Trump seated in front of what appears to be the Israeli flag, bringing his right hand up from below to meet his left in an oddly timed rhythm. The video appears to have been captured following his arrival in Israel on Monday, where he received an enthusiastic reception at the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem.

‘Is This Normal?’: Trump’s ‘Special Shoes’ Have the Internet Scrambling After Fans Spot a Weird Line They Can’t Explain

The peculiar cadence of the gesture immediately caught viewers’ attention, with many zooming in to analyze the moment frame by frame. As the footage gained traction, speculation mounted about what exactly they were witnessing and why the president seemed to be clapping in such an unconventional manner.

Social media users wasted no time crafting their responses to the unusual display.

After the clip was posted on Threads, one person sarcastically quipped, “That clap has never been done before. Some are saying that is the best clap in the history of all claps. Bravo Mr. President.”

A second observer simply noted, “I guess he created that too.”

But many social media users became detectives as they dissected Trump’s every movement.

“The right hand doesn’t work anymore,” said one person while another asked, “Is that…a mannequin arm or can he literally not move that hand at all now?”

After zooming in for a closer look, many wondered if Trump was “half-sleep” or simply bored out of his mind. “I think that’s called sleep-clapping. Drowsy Don carries on,” said one critic.

Drowsy Don couldn't even stay awake pic.twitter.com/oPx9kJWKRS — Von 🛑 (@Von_Weeden) October 9, 2025

The mockery wasn’t without historical context. Trump has indeed built a reputation for claiming credit for phrases, ideas, and accomplishments that predate his tenure.

During a speech in St. Charles, Missouri, he asserted that his famous campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” was something “you’ve never heard before,” suggesting he originated the phrase. That claim proved false, as Ronald Reagan notably used the same slogan during his 1980 presidential campaign.

The president has repeatedly positioned himself as the first, the best, or the only person to achieve various milestones, including once declaring himself “the best president for Black people since Abraham Lincoln.”

While many joined the viral conversation with humor, others shifted their focus to a more serious concern that has had many in the nation wondering about his well-being.

One user wrote, “That’s the clap of a man who’s had a stroke,” while another observed, “Left arm numb and not functioning, but his ‘Doc’ says he’s 14 years younger than his age.”

These health-related comments arrive amid ongoing scrutiny of the president’s medical condition.

Trump’s recent examination at Walter Reed Medical Center showed a weight of 224 pounds and blood pressure reading of 128 over 74. Dr. Sean Barbabella declared that Trump “continues to demonstrate excellent overall health,” though medical experts criticized the report for its lack of transparency and omission of standard cardiovascular metrics.

Notably, the physician failed to address visible bruising on Trump’s right hand, which the White House attributed to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

While some celebrated his visit, online observers remained fixated on that peculiar applause, transforming a simple gesture into yet another chapter in the ongoing conversation about the president’s health and habits.