‘Trump’s Golden Goose’: Kristi Noem Just Got Two New Jets for $172M While GOP Senators Curse Her Out for Willfully Delaying Disaster Aid to Families

Some Republican lawmakers are getting fed up with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and are even reaching a boiling point with her lack of “respect” for Congress and response to critical questions about major delays in distributing crucial disaster funds.

“You would think a former member of Congress would have more f*** respect for the institution she used to serve in,” a congressional Republican told the nonprofit digital news outlet NOTUS. “She’s causing a lot of problems.”

Republicans accuse Noem of slow-walking essential disaster relief.

Especially angry over the delays is North Carolina GOP Sen. Ted Budd. Western North Carolina was devastated by deadly Hurricane Helene which killed more than a 100 people and left the state’s Appalachian region in ruins last September.

Budd is so incensed he announced last month he’s blocking all DHS nominees until the promised disaster funds for his state are released.

“Choke-holding this thing or stonewalling states that are hurt by hurricanes is not the way to get rid of waste fraud and abuse,” he said at the time,” The New Republic reported.

Noem quickly responded by releasing a $12 million grant to North Carolina, but Budd’s hold is still in place.

At issue is the policy Noem implemented shortly after assuming office requiring her approval for any spending over $100,000 which caused a huge problem for first responders in the deadly Texas flooding over the Fourth of July holiday.

Contrary to trump's delusional opinion, cosplay Kristi Noem did a HORRIBLE job on the Texas floods. Her restriction on operations over $100K delayed FEMA rescue teams for 72 hours, while Texans were drowning.



That is CRIMINAL incompetence.pic.twitter.com/eHe2ucg2MH — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 12, 2025

That’s because the Federal Emergency Management Agency is under DHS authority and Noem’s rule has seriously slowed down the aid getting into disaster areas.

North Carolina’s MAGA senator isn’t the only one furious with Noem over disaster relief. West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said she’s “aware of one grant in our state that has been slow-walked,” according to NOTUS.

Adding to the outrage are new revelations from The New York Times that the Department of Homeland Security has purchased two Gulfstream private jets for Noem and other top department officials at a cost of $172 million.

Documents show the department signed a contract for two “used” G700 jets — models Gulfstream touts as having “the most spacious cabin in the industry.”

While DHS officials called the purchase a “matter of safety,” critics noted that Noem’s office had initially budgeted for just one $50 million aircraft to replace an aging Coast Guard jet, raising questions about how the spending ballooned to nearly four times that amount.

Democrats on the Appropriations Committee — including Representatives Rosa DeLauro and Lauren Underwood — sent a letter demanding Noem “clarify the funding source,” calling the procurement of “new luxury jets” a sign that her priorities “appear to vary on a whim.”

Noem’s personal spending and conduct have already drawn scrutiny this year after reports surfaced that she was living rent-free at the Coast Guard commandant’s waterfront home and frequently using government jets for personal travel. A department spokesperson said the housing arrangement was for security reasons and claimed Noem reimbursed the government “tens of thousands of dollars” after the Washington Post story exposed the arrangement.

Social media exploded after the jet purchase news broke.

“Is the second jet for Corey boy? What’s going on?” one X user wrote, referencing Noem’s rumored relationship with Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski.

“Not ONE but TWO???? Maga voted for this,” another exclaimed.

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez blasted Noem directly, "Kristi Noem won't send FEMA funds to grieving families in Kerrville, Texas who desperately need it, but she will buy herself two private jets on our dime."

Another called out President Donald Trump, “He doesn’t care about the American people. Never has, and never will. America is Trump’s golden goose.”



Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez blasted Noem directly, “Kristi Noem won’t send FEMA funds to grieving families in Kerrville, Texas who desperately need it, but she will buy herself two private jets on our dime.”

Republicans calling out Noem felt a different pressure from online critics because they’ve basically handed over the power of the legislative branch of government, which offers a check on the executive or Trump, to the president.

“They still don’t have the balls to do anything about it. They sold their souls cheap,” a MSN reader declared.

“Congress gave Trump their power,” another chimed in.

“Even though they agreed on expenses in the budget, Trump is ignoring them and spending it where and when he wants. And they are complaining? Their constituents are the ones who should be complaining to the Republicans for relinquishing their power and duties,” another proclaimed.

Noem’s agency tried to shift the blame in a statement DHS released after questions about the delays.

“Who are these members complaining? Democrats who shut down the government?” the agency said.

Other GOP sources told NOTUS Noem is really dropping the ball.

“They’re very slow,” a Senate aide said. “Getting the secretary on the phone is basically impossible.”

So is getting her to appear before Congress. Another Republican aide directly criticized the secretary:

“The view among Republicans on the Hill is Secretary Noem is less interested in doing the blocking and tackling of her day job than she is with promoting herself in taxpayer-funded TV commercials.”