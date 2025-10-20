‘Jr. Lies as Much as Daddy’: Donald Trump Jr.’s Explosive Claim About Whoopi Goldberg Has Fans Rushing to Defend Her

Donald “Don” Trump Jr. took aim at “The View” panelist Whoopi Goldberg with a disparaging accusation.

The 47-year-old son of President Donald Trump has ignited online discussion about “The View” inviting Republicans on the daytime talk show, a topic that gained traction after Whoopi’s co-hosts recent statement.

“I think that we should have more Republicans on the show. But they don’t want to come on. They’re scared of us,” Joy Behar said on the Oct. 14-dated episode of the ABC program.

During that same episode, another host, Sunny Hostin, had a contenious back and forth with actress Cheryl Hines and the spread of misinformation to the public courtesy of her husband U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump seized the moment to take a swipe at Goldberg, 69, and her behavior behind the scenes years after his appearance on “The View.”

In 2019, the conservative podcaster appeared on the long-running talk show that covers the intersection of politics and entertainment to promote his “Triggered” book alongside his then-girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“I’ve been on ‘The View,’ and if you want to have some fun, you should go back and watch the episode,” Trump tweeted on Oct. 15 in response to a clip of Behar, 83, encouraging more GOP figures to be guests on the show.

He continued, “If you want to have even more fun, you should force ABC to release the footage during the commercial breaks. It was truly epic watching Whoopie … the crowd who turned on her.”

I’ve been on The View, and if you want to have some fun, you should go back and watch the episode. If you want to have even more fun, you should force ABC to release the footage during the commercial breaks. It was truly epic watching Whoopie MFing the crowd who turned on her. https://t.co/hie9hy0RiP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 15, 2025

When a fan asked if Goldberg was “cussing out” the audience, Trump replied, “Like you wouldn’t believe. To a crowd of very liberal New Yorkers. I believe the exact [words were,] ‘This isn’t a … MAGA rally.’”

The former “The Apprentice” supporting star then suggested most of “The View” audience was not on his side that day by adding, “These weren’t my people. I think I got 8-10 tickets for friends in a crowd of about 150 New Yorkers so definitely wasn’t a stacked deck.”

While Trump riled up his followers against long running series with his explosive claims about Goldberg, an unnamed source in the television indurtsy pushed back on Don Jr’s narrative about the EGOT-winning television personality.

“This doesn’t ring true,” the unidentified insider told The Daily Mail. “Whoopi’s relationship with the audience is always good natured even if on occasion she has to temper their enthusiasm so you can hear what’s happening at the table.”

Like you wouldn’t believe. to a crowd of very liberal New Yorkers I believe the exact word were.”This isn’t a F$&?ing MAGA rally”



These weren’t my people. I think I got 8-10 tickets for friends in a crowd of about 150 New Yorkers so definitely wasn’t a stacked deck. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 15, 2025

That anonymous quote set off internet users to call out Trump for allegedly pushing disinformation, even though his story about Goldberg has not been confirmed or denied at the time of this writing.

“Like father, like son! Liars,” one Daily Mail reader exclaimed about Don Jr. and the current president. A second declared, “Little Donny is a tool.”

Yet another Trump detractor expressed, “Jr. lies as much as daddy.”

He’s right – it was an absolute Jerry Springer shit show. https://t.co/g4xaHIUQbU — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 16, 2025

In contrast, some people sided with Trump as one commented, “I believe Don Jr.” Similarly, another person wrote, “I believe Donald Trump Jr is correct. Whoopi lies and she cusses like a sailor.”

Others on the political right quickly echoed Trump’s stance, adding more fuel to the debate. Among them was Republican pundit Meghan McCain, who co-hosted “The View” from 2017 to 2021. She publicly co-signed Trump’s opinion about the show created by legendary journalist Barbara Walters in 1997.

“He’s right – it was an absolute Jerry Springer … show,” McCain, 40, posted about Trump’s tweet, referring to the controversial “Jerry Springer Show,” which ran from 1991 to 2018.

Trump, Guilfoyle, Goldberg, and Behar had heated interactions over the state of the country when seated together at “The View” table six years ago. Their televised verbal sparring went viral at the time, which inspired the president’s eldest child to take a victory lap on social media.

“I don’t think I’ve enjoyed an interview this much in my life. Guess you could say that I just #Triggered The View!!!” Trump wrote on the X platform (then known as Twitter) in November 2019.