‘You Think She Means?’: MAGA Erupts After Whoopi Goldberg Demands Trump Be Booted from Office After His ‘Embarrassing’ Speech

Supporters of President Donald Trump lost their minds after Whoopi Goldberg referred to the 25th Amendment in connection with the 79-year-old’s speech at the United Nations.

The amendment allows for a sitting president to be replaced by the vice president if they are unfit for office, and Goldberg brought it up on “The View” on Sept. 24.

Trump supporters lose it after Whoopi Goldberg calls for his removal from office on “The View.” (Photos: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images, photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

While talking about migration at U.N. General Assembly in New York City on Sept. 23, Trump said, “Your countries are going to hell.” He also claimed that climate change energy initiatives were “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world” and called scientists who advocate for the mitigation of climate change “stupid people.”

After showing a clip from Trump’s unhinged speech, Goldberg weighed in on the matter, noting how concerned and “worried” she was about his behavior and rhetoric.

“It’s embarrassing,” she said. “He had a chance to deliver much more than what he did, and they don’t consider him to be serious anymore. I’m worried.”

Goldberg then brought up the 25th Amendment, which allows the Cabinet to remove a president “who is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

“What’s the Amendment? … When people start to say … When they say, maybe, we should talk about, you know,” Goldberg said.

Her co-host Sunny Hostin then replied, “Oh, oh. It’s actually the 25th Amendment.”

“They questioned Biden’s competence,” Goldberg continued. “If Biden had acted like this, I would have said, ‘Yeah, take him.’ This was not presidential, and this was not helpful.”

TRUMP TELLS U.N. THEIR 'COUNTRIES ARE GOING TO HELL’: From irritation over escalator and teleprompter mishaps to calling climate change a "con job," 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on Pres. Trump's speech at the U.N. on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/55S9bdQZ6u — The View (@TheView) September 24, 2025

““forcibly”?? What do you think she means by that?” one person asked on X, while another warned, “Girl…you in trouble.”

After The New York Post shared the news on Instagram, MAGA followers could not contain their contempt.

Some accused Goldberg of doing the exact things Trump has been criticized for since his first term.

“She wasn’t worried when Biden couldn’t complete a sentence tho,” replied one Trump supporter. Others replied that Goldberg should be canceled, and some said she should be removed from the country along with “The View.”

“She should be forcibly removed. The entire show should be removed,” said one person, while another added, “I think ‘The View’ should be forced to have a Trump special and invite him on to talk. He’d smash it.”

Goldberg also accused the president of forcing the FCC to pressure ABC and Disney to suspend “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after Kimmel’s Sept. 15 monologue that opened with a bit that led into Trump’s seemingly blasé reaction to a reporter’s question about Charlie Kirk.

“Someone can say something they shouldn’t and get taken off the air,” she said, “but the government cannot apply pressure to force someone to be silenced.”

“We talk about freedom of speech a lot because we are always in somebody’s mess because somebody has decided that we have said something that’s offensive,” she continued. “But we fight for everybody’s right to have freedom of speech because it means my speech is free, it means your speech is free.”