‘I Never Married Well’: Whoopi Goldberg Keeps It Brutally Honest While Handing Out Marriage Advice After Three Divorces

Whoopi Goldberg has never held her tongue when it comes to the topic of marriage.

“The View” co-host, who has been divorced three times, has often said she wasn’t interested in going for a fourth round living with a partner.

Whoopi married her first husband, Alvin Martin, in the 1970s. They welcomed daughter Alex Martin before divorcing six years later.

Whoopi Goldberg shares solid advice on finding a marriage partner. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic)

In the 1980s, she married Dutch cinematographer David Claessen for two years, who has worked on films like “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” and “The Rosa Parks Story.” She then had a one-year marriage to union organizer Lyle Trachtenberg in the 1990s.

With a little less than 10 years of experience as a wife, the EGOT winner has a few tips for women who want to get married.

‘Three Marriages and Missed’: Whoopi Goldberg Claims She Can’t Retire, Fans Say Her Love Life Explains Everything

During a chat with Keke Palmer on the Aug. 4 episode of the “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast.

The two women discussed how celebrities don’t always make the money reports claim they do.

“I don’t know that I’d still be doing the show, but a girl’s got to eat,” said Golberg. “And you know, I never married well, so I still have to support myself.”

Palmer responded, “It’s so real. I ain’t married, but I don’t know how it’ll go if I do.”

"This is my the Hell with it money."



Whoopi Goldberg reveals why a woman in a marriage should never depend solely on a man's income and says, what happens if he dies and all his money goes to his family or his kids or to his mother?



(🎥 Baby, This is Keke Palmer/Youtube) pic.twitter.com/xcrNS7DgZv — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 4, 2026

Even though Goldberg wasn’t successful in her marriages, she still felt she could offer some advice to the 32-year-old Palmer.

“Just always remember that it’s important that you marry somebody that you like, who makes you happy, and will annoy the hell out of you, but that you always make sure you have what you need,” the “Sister Act” star said.

She also advised that women should have their own money.

“You always have to have your little portion of the sky. You know, this is my ‘the hell with it money,’” she said.

Addressing the notion espoused by some that men should be sole providers, she said, “It’s important for your own well-being.”

Goldberg added, “It’s all fun and games when people say, ‘Yeah, that man has to have this. He has to have that. He has to have this.’ But what happens if he dies and all his money goes to his other family or his kids or to his mother or whatever?”

She emphasized, “You have to have yours. You have to have yours, so you can survive no matter what happens. And that has always stayed with me.”

Fans agreed in the comments. One person said, “A lot of people don’t want to hear these words!!! But these are facts!”

Someone else supported the message, writing, “Exactly, Whoopi.”

Another person added their two cents by saying, “Your happiness is not someone else’s responsibility.” One person objected, writing, “That’s insane.”

Whoopi Goldberg reveals why she is against Relationships and Marriages and why She has refused to stay Married.



“I don’t want to have to think about you, what your needs are, why you are Upset. I don’t want to answer questions about why you are mad at me.” pic.twitter.com/9gNh5UGH8C — Miss R 🍒 (@Msriricole) August 4, 2026

In addition to giving advice about marriage, Goldberg revisited her reasoning for why she doesn’t want to try marriage again.

It’s simple. The comedian doesn’t want to have to prioritize a partner.

“I don’t want to have to think about you,” she said. “I don’t want to have to think about what your needs are, why you are upset. I don’t want to answer questions about why you are mad at me.”

She added, “I’m happy for you to be at your house. I love a hit and run.”

It’s not clear if a casual arrangement for Goldberg would mean going on dates or solely intimacy.

After “The Color Purple” star’s marriage ended with Trachtenberg in 1995, she entered a five-year romance with her “Eddie” co-star Frank Langella.