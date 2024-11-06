‘Why Would You Do That?’: Donald Trump Could Act As His Own ‘Judge and Jury’ to Eliminate Legal Woes After Election Win Just Hours After Don Jr. Claimed He Would Flee to ‘Non-Extradition Country’ If Father Lost

What does Donald Trump Jr. have in common with Cher, Whoopi Goldberg, Miley Cyrus and Snoop Dogg?

He vowed, just like those left-wing celebrities, to flee the country if his preferred candidate lost the election. While plenty of big names have said they would leave the U.S. if his father prevailed, Don Jr. said he would probably flee the country if his dad loses.

“If we don’t win, then I’ll probably, you know, the way the Democrats function, I’m going to have to fly to a non-extradition country and just, you know, take up shop there so I don’t end up in the gulags with Elon and everyone else, but only partially kidding about that, frankly,” he said in a TikTok Q&A Tuesday. “And if you’ve been watching the other side, you realize that is probably only partially kidding.”

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak with Donald Trump Jr. during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

To some on social media, the response from Donald J. Trump’s oldest son revealed more than he may have intended.

“Only criminals say that sh-t!” wrote one commenter. “Now tell me, Jr – why would you do that?” echoed another.

Trump Jr. has not, as far as we know, been charged with any crimes. But the GOP under Trump doesn’t pass up any opportunity to play the victim. The elder Trump has long complained President Joe Biden has “weaponized the judiciary” against him and other prominent allies.

In fact, it is Trump who has openly mused about utilizing the Justice Department to exact revenge against his enemies.

According to a review by NPR, Trump has issued more than 100 threats to prosecute perceived foes since announcing his plans to seek a second term in 2022.

On his Truth Social account, the Republican nominee has threatened to go after President Biden at least 25 times, according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

However, it’s no secret that the elder Trump has a slew of legal troubles. He is the first convicted felon ever to win a presidential election. He was convicted on 34 felony counts after a jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in May.

Judge Juan Merchan must decide on Nov. 12 on Trump’s motion to dismiss the conviction in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity. If the case proceeds, Trump will be sentenced on Nov. 26.

The U.S. president can “grant Reprieves and Pardons” under Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution, though it does not explicitly address self-pardons.

On the contrary, Politico writers Kyle Cheney and Erica Orden believe Trump’s election would lead to the end of his legal troubles, declaring that Trump will act as “his own judge and jury, insulated from the criminal consequences he might have faced without the legal force field of the Oval Office.”

They believe that his attorneys will push for another delay in sentencing and that Trump will fire Jack Smith, who is leading the federal interference case against the president-elect. Trump will most likely not be required to serve his sentence until after he leaves office, Politico reports.

Since his father won, Trump Jr. may play a prominent role on the transition team, according to his interview Tuesday.

“I want to make sure we, you know, stop some of these, the scumbags from last time, the people who are, you know, they know better, and we’re going to take what the duly elected president of the United States wants to do, and we’re just going to not do that because we know better, even though we’re unelected bureaucrats that haven’t accomplished anything,” he said.

“So we’re going to make sure those guys don’t get into government to create a path for the guys like in Elon [Musk] and Ron Paul and Tulsi [Gabbard] and, you know, and they, like, to do what they do best,” he continued. “So we got to keep those guys out of those power positions.”