‘WTH Is He Talking About?!’: Trump’s Bizarre Rant About ‘Beautiful Wood’ Leaves Viewers Stunned Until Jimmy Kimmel Tied It to His Imaginary Enemy

President Donald Trump is raising eyebrows again after launching into a bizarre and rambling rant about a vague conspiracy involving “beautiful wood” signs during a Medal of Freedom ceremony outside the White House Rose Garden this week — a moment so strange even late-night host Jimmy Kimmel had to step in to make sense of it.

Trump was posthumously awarding the country’s highest honor to right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk — who was killed at an event in Utah last month — when he suddenly launched into a tirade about “gorgeous signs.”

(Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“When you see these violent incidents, and then you see people holding this gorgeous sign with beautiful wood, beautiful cardboard, wood, everything, everything’s perfect paint job, and they’re all the same, there are thousands of them,” Trump blathered.

“There are thousands of them. You know that they weren’t made in the basement out of love. They were made by anarchists and in some cases wealthy, I’ll probably find some of my nice friends that are up there being so nice to me, especially lately, they’ve been very nice, but it surprises you who they may be, and you almost wonder, why? Why? Why would they do it? But they’re hurting our country, and we’re really taking it back,” he rambled.

What was he talking about? Many on social media platform Threads were befuddled.

Does anyone know what he’s talking about? — John Wisniewski (@WhiskeyMD247365) October 14, 2025

“Canadian here. Can anyone tell me what the heck he is talking about? Secondary question – how did this guy get a peace deal for Israel and Gaza?” asked a confused viewer.

“Somebody please tell me WTH is he talking about?” pleaded another.

Despite Trump’s nonsensical rambling, some people like Threads user Marcia Likens knew exactly what he was saying and started posting hilarious photos of themselves holding signs.

“Gorgeous, hand painted sign, was made with so much love. All work was done in my garage.” Her sign said, “NO CONS, CLOWNS, KINGS.”

“Anarchists are famously known for their meticulous hand crafted wooden protest placards,” this poster joked.

Others were too frustrated to join in on the jokes, “It is an absolute dereliction of duty by the mainstream media that they are not calling out his dementia on a daily basis, given the skewering they applied to President Biden. This has gone on for far too long.”

After Saturday’s massive “No Kings” protests, who knows what state Trump is in.

NYC- No Kings protesters are holding up signs labeling Gavin Newsom, Zohran Mamdani, Bernie Sanders, AOC and Jimmy Kimmel ANTIFA.



ANTIFA, the same domestic terrorist organization that uses tactics of violence and threats to silence their opposition: pic.twitter.com/PeWVKw8SMY — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 18, 2025

Some members of Trump’s inner circle are becoming increasingly “alarmed” over the influence of television and Fox News particularly on the president’s decision-making, especially following his order last month to send federal troops into Portland after seeing old footage of rioting in the city during protests over the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Trump thought the mayhem was happening now.

Kimmel addressed it this week in his opening monologue, joking about it, but serious nonetheless and connecting the dots to Trump’s latest imaginary foes.

Jimmy Kimmel lies to cover for Antifa:



“There is no Antifa. This is an entirely imaginary organization. There is not an Antifa."



That’s about as Orwellian as it gets. Legacy media continues to function as Antifa’s propaganda apparatus. pic.twitter.com/zhyrFDCaEg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025

“Trump’s inner circle knows just how dangerous the incessant misinformation from Fox News can be, because they all worked there 10 months ago,” he continued. “It is frightening to know that the president of the United States is being briefed on world events by the same source as everyone at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport Chili’s To-Go.”

But “one thing you can say about Donald Trump though: he has a vivid imagination,” Kimmel said. “He has created a dangerous organization to get the old people excited and fired up, a supervillain called antifa. And the reason we know that antifa is organized against the government is because their matching signs indicate that they are somehow in league with Kinko’s, or something.”

US Attorney General Pam Bondi’s visit to Fox News didn’t help matters as she doubled down on the President’s imaginary synchronized terrorist organization.

Jimmy Kimmel on AG Pam Bondi blaming Antifa for the chaos in our cities: “There's no chaos in Portland. None. There is no chaos in Chicago. There was no chaos in Los Angeles. They're pretending there's chaos as a pretense for a military takeover." pic.twitter.com/PNDHzrV5hP — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) October 17, 2025

Bondi claimed “thousands” of protesters had signs that were “pre-bought, pre-put together – they’re organized, and someone is funding them”. Which she threatened to “get to root of antifa, and we are going to find and charge all of those people who are causing this chaos in Portland and all these other cities across our country.”

For all the laughs, though, Trump’s mental health and his administration’s enabling has been called into question more and more in recent weeks as his public gaffes and senseless speeches pile up.