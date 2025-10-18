‘This Is Actually Insane’: Trump Crosses the Line and Veers Off-Script After a Tough Question — Then Abruptly Ends the Briefing With No Explanation

Reporters at the White House were caught off guard Friday when President Donald Trump veered sharply off-script during a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — turning what began as a routine exchange into a bizarre moment that instantly lowered the tone of the room.

The president was taking questions about U.S. military operations in the Caribbean when a reporter pressed him about recent overtures from foreign leaders and whether any had offered concessions to ease tensions. Trump listened intently before giving his shocking response.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and members of his cabinet at the White House on October 17, 2025, in Washington, DC. President Trump, fresh off a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, is hosting President Zelensky for a bilateral lunch in the Cabinet Room in hopes of advancing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

“It’s been reported that Maduro offered everything in his country all the natural resources. He even recorded a message to you in English recently offering mediation. What can we do in order to stop that?” the reporter asked in the White House Cabinet Room.

“He has, he has offered everything. He’s offered everything. You’re right,” Trump agreed.

“You know why because he doesn’t want to f-ck around with the United States,” a vulgar Trump casually crowed while seemingly bragging.

Immediately following, he shut down the briefing as Vice President JD Vance grinned widely to this right.

A clip of Trump’s profane answer Friday went viral and spread across social media.

“Most undignified, unqualified, unprofessional, unpresidential hack to ever sit behind that desk … Disgraceful,” this X user declared.

“Imagine for a moment if Obama dropped an F-bomb in a live press conference in the middle of the day. Fox News would do 24/7 coverage and call for his impeachment,” another predicted.

This is actually insane. The spoils of war without all the bloodshed is the ideal result for any combat force. Why not take yes for an answer? — prithvi (@anondeguerre) October 17, 2025

Many other responses mentioned dementia and whether this was yet another indicator that Trump was in the early stages.

“After her dementia diagnosis when my mom was in her 90s she started using profanity all the time that we had never heard her utter in our lives,” Jimbar99 revealed.

Some even consulted Google’s Artificial Intelligence program.

This user posted the full response, “Google AI: “Dementia can cause an increase in profanity due to a loss of inhibitions, frustration from communication difficulties, and damage to the brain’s language and social behavior centers. The brain may lose its ability to filter inappropriate words, causing them to be blurted out unintentionally, especially when the person feels frustrated or confused.”

Of the thousands of responses to Trump’s profanity many were sad that standards for the president of the United States had dropped so low.

“The President’s use of vulgarity and the F-word in public briefings isn’t ‘authenticity’ — it’s erosion of standards. Leadership should elevate, not imitate, the lowest parts of culture. Children learn what leaders model, and vulgarity from the top cheapens us all,” this X user posted.

And whether the president prefers to revel in war versus solutions that doesn’t result in bloodshed. One user wondered, “This is actually insane. The spoils of war without all the bloodshed is the ideal result for any combat force. Why not take yes for an answer?”

Vance’s reaction seem to take the cake for others. This isn’t the first time, Vance has disgusted viewers with his reactions to the President’s language.

“Vance is such a smug immature asshole. “Hehe Daddy said f**k!” wrote one disgusted viewer.

My grandmother always said to observe who encourages the

a$$holes.

JD and Scott- very encouraging

Laughing at the misogyny



Marco (who I’ve been very very disappointed in lately) -but

He did not like that.

He still has standards which is good.



Interesting. pic.twitter.com/H8nOBwWZ2N — Farrah Oxford (@OxfordFarr66929) October 14, 2025

“JD’s little shit-eating grin makes me want to crawl in a hole and die.” another post stated.

The New York Times reported last week that Venezuelan officials offered the U.S. a major stake in the country’s oil and other natural resources, but Trump nixed that idea.

Venezuelan officials had also suggested that Maduro would leave office in three years and hand over power to his vice president, but the Trump administration also rejected that plan, according to The Associated Press.

The U.S. has conducted a series of attacks on boats in the Caribbean since early last month. Trump has claimed the vessels were carrying drugs from Venezuela. At least 27 people have died in the strikes as human rights groups and the Venezuelan government have declared the attacks illegal. By the latest of least six strikes on Oct. 16 the United States captured at least two survivors, according to multiple reports.

It’s also not the first time Trump has used the F-word on camera this year. He cursed during a tantrum about Israel and Iran ignoring a ceasefire in June.