Nobel Peace Prize Committee Gives Trump the ‘Classiest Middle Finger’ as MAGA Goes Into Full Meltdown Over His Loss

The Norwegian Nobel Committee handed President Donald Trump the classiest put-down ever in ignoring his bid for the coveted Nobel Peace Prize and instead awarding the prestigious honor to Venezuelan democracy activist and opposition politician, Maria Coria Machado, who is still in hiding in Venezuela after vigorously promoting democratic rights.

But Machado is also a classy person and even recognized Trump in her acceptance message.

Trump has spent months since taking office again in January campaigning for the Nobel Peace Prize and even said it would be an insult to the United States not to give it to him, but the Nobel Committee had other ideas.

hair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Jorgen Watne Frydnes addresses journalists to announce the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, on October 10, 2025. The Nobel Peace Prize was on October 10, 2025 awarded to Venezuela’s opposition leader and democracy activist Maria Corina Machado, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said. (Photo by Rodrigo Freitas / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by RODRIGO FREITAS/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Committee Chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes was asked about Trump’s intense campaign for the illustrious award. And even though the deadline for nominations for this year’s award was Jan. 31, only days into Trump’s second term, the committee head didn’t mention that. Instead, he suggested that Trump does not embody the spirit of the honor.

“In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, I think this committee has seen many types of campaign, media attention,” said Frydnes, who did not mention Trump.

“We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year of people wanting to say what, for them, leads to peace,” he continued.

‘No Way!’: Trump’s Commanding Moment Collapses the Second He Gets an Urgent Note—And Viewers Zoom In to Spot a Crossed-Out Word That Changes Everything

“This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. So, we base only our decision on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel,” Frydnes added.

In awarding the prize to Machado, the committee described her as an “extraordinary example of civilian courage” in the face of a brutally oppressive and authoritarian state.

“When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognise courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist. Democracy depends on people who refuse to stay silent, who dare to step forward despite grave risk, and who remind us that freedom must never be taken for granted, but must always be defended – with words, with courage and with determination,” the committee said in awarding Machado the honor.

“This is the classiest middle finger I think I’ve ever seen,” Threads user jody and the bees stated.

Trump’s arch-nemesis, Jimmy Kimmel, put together a hilarious montage of Trump dissing former President Barack Obama for winning the prestigious prize and crowing about how “They should give me the Nobel Prize,” and how “There’s a lot of unfairness in this world,” and why he should win it.

Kimmel even highlighted a headline in “The Guardian” that had Norway preparing for Trump’s tantrum when he found out he didn’t win.

“Norway braces for Trump’s reaction if he does not win Nobel peace prize,” the headline declared.

It’s no surprise the MAGA sphere has sour grapes because they are notoriously sore losers. They took to social media to complain about Trump losing the prize to Machado.

“WITHOUT DONALD TRUMP THERE IS NO PEACE IN VENEZUELA!!” this Threads user predicted.

And another chimed in with more severe criticism of Machado, “Damn Maricori you didn’t deserve that award. Thanks to you there are more political prisoners. Pardon the sincerity but no, that was for Trump but the ego won’t let you recognize it .” They added, “Trump deserved that award, not MCM.”

Machado did mention Trump in her statement after receiving the prize.

“This immense recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is an encouragement to complete our mission: to conquer Freedom,” she declared.

“We are on the threshold of victory, and today more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our main allies in achieving Freedom and democracy. Venezuela will be free!”

Machado won the award despite a last-minute push by Trump cronies to get the committee to change its mind after Trump helped broker a ceasefire in Gaza.