‘This Is Not Normal’: Trump’s Cringy Exchange with Female Reporter Leaves Room Uneasy — But What Viewers Zoomed In On Made It Ten Times Worse

Another unsettling scene unfolded in the Oval Office this week as President Donald Trump made yet another inappropriate remark to a female reporter. And his behavior left viewers disturbed once they saw what happened next.

Trump was hosting Argentine President Javier Milei at the White House when he began taking questions from reporters. And no matter how many times he does it, it’s hard to watch how casually he speaks to women journalists — this time, calling one “darling” and saying he “just likes to watch her talk.”

This time he was starting to wrap up the questioning as he was seated with all white men to his left and right, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and defense chief Pete Hegseth, when he pointed to a reporter as if he would take one more question.

He smiled broadly as she asked, “As China deepens its presence in Latin America, what role do you see for the U.S.?”

Chuckling he turned to Vance who was seated at his right and sneered, “I just like to watch her talk,” as Vance laughed off camera.

“Good job,” he told her. “Good job. Thank you, darling.”

He smiled again, turned toward Vance again and did not bother to answer her question.

This is not just dismissive. It’s a strategic act of rhetorical control that reframes inquiry as entertainment, undermines professional legitimacy, and reinforces a gendered power dynamic in public discourse. It mirrors the entertainment industry. — DecodingtheFrame (@Decoding_Time) October 14, 2025

“Who else has reached their absolutely boiling point and almost can’t handle it anymore?” this Threads user wondered in response to Trump’s behavior.

“Can’t contain the perve anymore. This is not normal,” another added.

“He’s a walking embarrassment,” this user proclaimed.

This Threads user had a stronger response, “I always think I can’t hate him more and he just keeps proving me wrong

But some were just as pissed after zooming past Trump to Vance and Bessent on his right, “Bunch of arrogant white guys chuckling about this statement. Ugh” while another added, “It’s the fact that people laugh that disgusts me personally.”

Some even noticed the difference in reactions to both sides of Trump, “the men on one side: 😂😂 the men on other side: 😐😬,” observed a commenter.

Rubio literally hates his life😭 — maxman (@maxman64349264) October 15, 2025

Trump is known for calling women he doesn’t like names. During the same event he bashed Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and attack “The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffen.

As Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent spoke, Trump interrupted to hurl insults at Warren. “She has no idea what she’s doing. She’s a nasty, horrible senator.”

Trump has a long history of calling women names, especially Black women, and those he doesn’t like, which are most mainstream female reporters.

Last month he told Urban Radio Network’s Ebony McMorris to be “quiet” when she asked a question and when she persisted, he snarled at her, “You’re really obnoxious.”

Also last month Trump did the same thing to a Black female NBC reporter. He scolded Yamiche Alcindor when she asked about sending troops into Chicago and about renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War.

“Be quiet. Listen! You don’t listen. You never listen,” Trump bullied, demeaning Alcindor by calling her “darling.” Then he snapped, “That’s why you’re second-rate.”

Then in early September he took aim at two award-winning CBS journalists.

He complained about how overpaid CBS anchor Nora O’Donnell is and how he believes “50% of women off the street” could do what she does, before slyly dissing O’Donnell by saying “she’s not going to be there very long.”

Trump then turned to “Face the Nation” anchor Margaret Brennan, talking smack and calling her “so bad.”