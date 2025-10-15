‘Embarrassing Us Every Time’: Trump’s Clumsy Attempt to Apologize for His Latest Public Blunder Backfires When He Fumbles Into an Even Bigger Mess

President Donald Trump appeared to stumble through another diplomatic misstep during a global summit this week, leaving world leaders puzzled and cameras rolling. What should have been a routine scripted speech turned awkward — and Trump’s attempt to later smooth it over only made things worse.

Trump was delivering a speech on the future of Gaza in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Monday marking the new peace deal between Israel and Hamas and thanking world leaders for their help when he seemed to forget who Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was calling him “president.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with President of Argentina Javier Milei in the Cabinet Room at the White House on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Milei for a working lunch days after the U.S. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“You have Canada. That’s so great to have, in fact. The president called, and he wanted to know if it’s worth — well, he knew exactly what it is. He knew the importance. Where’s Canada, by the way? Where are you? He knew the importance of this,” a low energy Trump said referring to a previous conversation with Carney about attending the summit.

The cameras continued to roll as world leaders on the stage shook hands after Trump’s speech and the mic was still on.

Carney shook the 79-year-old Trump’s hand and could be heard joking that Trump called him “president.”

Carney is Canada’s prime minister and took Trump’s misstep in stride.

“I’m glad you upgraded me to president,” Carney laughed.

“Oh, did I?” Trump, who has faced repeated questions about his physical and mental health in recent months, said, adding, “I’m sorry! At least it wasn’t governor.”

Trump had insultingly called Carney’s predecessor Justin Trudeau “governor” plenty of times as he pushed for Canada to become the 51st state earlier this year, but he hasn’t used the same playbook with Carney.

Thousands of social media users commented on Trump’s increasingly public gaffes.

“Imagine if Biden had done that, the Republicans wouldn’t have thought it was funny!” this Instagram user pointed out.

Another posted just a few words, “Embarrassing us on every opportunity.”

An X user didn’t think the exchange was funny at all, “What we are watching is not normal Egypts General CC repeatedly called Trump your excellency Saudi Arabia sword dance Capitulation tour Every leader in the world runs around Trump like a puppy looking for a pat on the head.”

Of course, the MAGA sphere loved it.

“HILARITY!! Booom!” this X user laughed. Another agreed, “He’s hilarious.”

During Trump’s rambling half-hour speech he seesawed between thanking world leaders and talking about completely unrelated topics.

The United States led peace talks between Israel and Hamas — although neither party was a signatory to Monday’s agreement — and Trump has now declared the war over, although many Middle East experts see the process of ending the conflict as just beginning.

Monday’s prisoner-hostage exchange between Israel and the militant group was the first step in the Trump administration’s 20-point plan for peace between the two sides.

But a former U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Michael Ratney, told ABC News “there is a long way to go before peace is achieved.

“I’d like to say it was peace. It’s not peace yet,” Ratney said. “There’s a lot of work, and that includes many of the measures that are on that 20-point plan that the White House released.”

Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing at least 1,200 Israelis, kidnapping more than 250 and sparking a two-year long battle between the two sides. More than 67,000 Palestinian were killed in the Israeli onslaught and subsequent famine, most of them civilians, including thousands of children.