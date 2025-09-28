‘You’re Really Obnoxious!’: Donald Trump Tries to Humiliate Black Reporter, But Her Relentless Pushback Stole the Moment

President Donald Trump has a hard time answering questions from many female reporters who are not conservative sycophants, especially Black women.

Time and time again, Trump has called them names, refused to answer questions from them, and then responded reasonably to a male asking the same question.

It happened again on last Friday during an Oval Office press conference when he called a Black female reporter “really obnoxious” because he didn’t like her question.

US President Donald Trump (Photo: X screenshot/ Ron Smith)

Urban Radio Network’s Ebony McMorris asked Trump about plans to deploy the National Guard in Memphis.

“Quiet,” Trump snarled at McMorris. “You’re really obnoxious.”

McMorris did not back down. “I’m not obnoxious, but I’m trying to ask you what about your plans for Memphis. Many people wanted to know …?” she asked before Trump interrupted her.

“You are really obnoxious,” Trump snapped again.

McMorris called him out again. “I’m not obnoxious, but I am asking what are your plans for Memphis?’

“Ok, I’m not going to talk to you until I call on you,” the president said, lashing out at McMorris again while he took a question from another reporter.

But she ignored him. “What are your plans for Memphis, Mr. President?” she politely inquired again. This time, he just ignored her.

Reporter: Mr. President what about…



Trump: Quiet. You are reallly obnoxious.



Reporter: I'm not obnoxious. I'm trying to ask you about your plans for Memphis.



Trump: You are really obnoxious. I'm not gonna talk to you.



(How is this guy a president? This is embarrassing) pic.twitter.com/WWTOArUPSL — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 19, 2025

Her questions come as Trump threatens to deploy federal troops in cities run by Democrats, including Memphis, Baltimore and Chicago.

The Washington Association of Black Journalists, of which McMorris is a member, defended her on X after Trump’s rude behavior.

“Asking difficult questions, you don’t want to hear does not make her ‘obnoxious.’ Ebony is just doing her job, like everyone else in the room,” WABJ said in a post on X.

And social media wasn’t surprised by Trump’s attack on McMorris.

“Trump attacked a black woman? Seriously, when I saw the clip, I assumed it was a black woman because that’s how he talks to all of them…,” Grok Obama stated on X.

Another wondered what Trump would do if McMorris was more forceful. “What if she said, sir, you’re the one that is outrageously obnoxious, not me.”

“Trump is a racist, misogynistic assh-le. Why don’t the other reporters ever stand up for each other?” this X user asked.

X user Charles Perreira put it this way, “Asking about actual policy? Forget it. The response: insults and silence. Watching him dodge questions with tantrums and name-calling is surreal. This is the man in charge of a nation, showing the world how thin-skinned and unprepared he really is. Leadership isn’t about attacking reporters, it’s about answers, accountability, and competence.”

Another X user agreed, “The voice, the smugness, the whole package is a disgrace to the United States. Sadly, he thinks he is king.”

“A convicted felon is our president. What did you expect??” Shaka asked on X.

Trump did the same thing to a Black female NBC reporter earlier this month. He scolded Yamiche Alcindor when she asked about sending troops into Chicago and about renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War.

“You trying to go to war with Chicago?” Alcindor asked.

“Be quiet. Listen! You don’t listen. You never listen,” Trump bullied, demeaning Alcindor by calling her “darling.” Then he snapped, “That’s why you’re second-rate.”