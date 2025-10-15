‘Ha! Finally’: Trump’s Shocking Confession Has Fans Re-Examining His Doctor’s Report and Calling Out the Numbers

Donald Trump has never missed a chance to compare himself to other presidents, but this time his favorite topic took an unexpected turn. In a rare moment of honesty, he made a candid confession about his own physique — and the internet wasted no time turning it into a spectacle.

During an Oct. 14 White House meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei, Trump was asked if he planned to visit the South American nation. His answer took an unexpected detour through body-bragging territory, complete with comparisons to his predecessor’s physique.

Trump admits he is “larger than Biden.”

The 79-year-old president told reporters he’d love to visit Argentina but confessed he’s simply too busy, then pivoted to discussing Joe Biden’s frequent beach trips. Trump made it clear he wouldn’t be following in those sandy footsteps anytime soon, offering a surprisingly frank assessment of his own build compared to the former commander in chief.

‘Ain’t No Way’: Donald Trump Claims the Same Height and Weight as This Pro Athlete, But the Photos Tell a Completely Different Story

“My legs are not quite as thin as his. My legs are slightly heavier, my arms are slightly larger. My body is a little bit larger than his,” Trump said while sitting across from Milei in the Cabinet room.

Adding, “I’m not sure it would be appreciated on the beach, but I’m not going to take a chance. You won’t see me in a bathing suit.”

Trump: "I'm just a little busy. I'd love to go to Argentina. I'd like to be like Biden. I'd like to go to the beach. My legs are not quite as thin as his. My legs are slightly heavier, my arms are slightly larger. My body is a little bit larger than his. I'm not sure it would be… pic.twitter.com/tp0AMxDjsU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2025

Trump’s shocking candid commentary about beach bodies quickly dominated social media conversations as the president’s self-assessment didn’t escape notice online.

“Interesting use of ‘slightly,'” one person observed.

Another quipped, “Ha, finally trump admits he’s fat,” while someone else asked, “He just confirmed he’s larger and less fit than Biden?”

The commentary reflected a mix of surprise and amusement that Trump had acknowledged any physical disadvantage compared to his 82-year-old predecessor.

One commenter noted, “No one wears a bathing suit on the golf course…and we never see him in golf shorts. Hmm…I wonder why?”

Another offered, “He definitely has the body for a golf course.”

🚨BREAKING: After a LONG week of WINNING, President Trump got a round of Golf in at Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C.



WELL DESERVED MR. PRESIDENT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IE0PPNKAhN — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) June 28, 2025

Trump, who was diagnosed in July with chronic venous insufficiency — a condition causing leg swelling — has repeatedly mocked Biden for his Delaware beach vacations and how skinny his legs looked in swimwear.

During the Cabinet room exchange, he doubled down on those criticisms, referencing Biden’s struggle with a lightweight beach chair during a Fourth of July Malibu vacation.

“You won’t see me in a bathing suit sitting on a beach in Argentina, falling down. Not being able to lift a three-ounce chair meant for old people to lift,” Trump stated, a jab at his predecessor’s strength.

The former reality star has long used beach imagery to needle his rivals, often turning their downtime into punchlines — and this moment was no exception.

At an Iowa rally in 2024, Trump told supporters Biden “spends so much time at the beach” and claimed to have “a much better body than him,” though he wasn’t sure he wanted to expose it to the elements.

He’s also suggested he could physically dominate Biden, saying, “I think I could go like this,” before blowing air out of his mouth, “and he’d go down.”

Yet Trump’s vacation critique carries a certain irony, given his own leisure habits.

According to ethics watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, Trump made 62 visits to his golf courses in his second term’s first six months — a 37 percent increase from his first presidency.

The website didtrumpgolftoday.com reports he golfed 68 days out of his first 269 days in office, representing 23.4 percent of his time as president.

The health discussion takes on additional significance given Trump’s recent Walter Reed physical examination. His physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, declared Trump “continues to demonstrate excellent overall health,” reporting a weight of 224 pounds and blood pressure of 128 over 74.

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, has reportedly been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency following the examination of a swelling in his legs.



CNN reported that Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary, made this known while reading the note from Trump's… pic.twitter.com/CyllMfGIVl — Legit.ng | Leading the way (@legitngnews) July 18, 2025

This is actually much heavier than Biden, who weighed 178 pounds during his last White House physical, before his cancer diagnosis.

However, medical experts criticized the report for lacking transparency and omitting standard cardiovascular metrics. The doctor also failed to address visible bruising on Trump’s right hand, which the White House attributed to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

After his recent physical, he needled Biden in the press, according to the New York Post, for refusing similar testing during his presidency.

“I wanted to be a little different than Biden, I took a cognitive test,” Trump said before emphasizing, “I got every answer right.”