‘She is Milking This’: Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Faces Backlash After Daughters Are Left ‘Grieving’ While She’s Accused of Prioritizing Herself Amid Actor’s Diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ new wife, Emma Heming Willis, is learning firsthand that caregiving decisions can come with some of the harshest public criticism — especially when those decisions involve no longer sleeping next to your husband of 16 years.

The 47-year-old model and entrepreneur recently spoke candidly about the emotional toll on their daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, after their 70-year-old dad was moved out of the family home to a separate residence to receive around-the-clock care for frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis posed with daughters in a rare photo amid his dementia battle, drawing mixed social media reactions. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

“I think they’re doing well, all things considered. But it’s hard. They grieve. They miss their dad so much,” Emma told Vogue Australia in a recent interview.

‘Emma Is Not Caring for Him’: Julia Roberts’ Role in Bruce Willis’ Care Raises Alarm as His Dementia Battle Worsens After Wife Moves Him Out

Bruce was first diagnosed when the girls were just 8 and 10, and they’ve spent much of their childhood watching his health slowly decline.

“He’s missing important milestones. That’s tough for them. But kids are resilient,” Emma continued. “I don’t know if my kids will ever bounce back. But they’re learning, and so am I.”

The move was far from easy, but for Bruce’s wife it was necessary. After years of caring for the action star at home, she realized that his condition now demands an environment tailored to his needs — something she couldn’t maintain in a busy household with two young daughters.

Emma Heming Willis breaks down the early signs of Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis — and the moment her world shifted. "Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey" is airing now on ABC and stream next day on Disney+ and Hulu. https://t.co/V6Klx7j7Tx pic.twitter.com/ewbhZAjPDk — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2025

Emma’s decision to house Bruce in another home, however, sparked a wave of debate online after she discussed it during her ABC special with Diane Sawyer and later on “Good Morning America.”

“We have two young children, and it was just important that they had a home that supported their needs and that Bruce could have a place that supported his needs,” she told People magazine.

She also made it clear that the decision wasn’t up for discussion.

“You know, it’s really not up for a debate,” she told Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America,” last month. “Now I know that Bruce has the best care 100% of the time. His needs are met 100% of the time, as well as our two young daughters’. So I’m not gonna take a vote on that.”

Still, social media users were quick to weigh in as some Daily Mail readers accused Emma of being selfish.

“Your kids are grieving because you moved daddy out of the family home because it was too inconvenient for you to have him under foot despite the fact you didn’t have to lift a finger with round-the-clock care. Pure evil,” one person wrote.

Another added, “And by moving him out the home he is guaranteed to not even recognise them at some point. Theres nothing ‘kind’ about her actions.”

A third comment read, “If my kids were grieving, I’d stay home with them and skip the book tour.” Many accused Emma was taking advantage of Bruce’s diagnosis, claiming, “She is milking this for all it’s worth.”

“She never shuts up! Its bad enough she’s move him out of his house for her convenience,” said a fifth person.

The outrage continued to boil over, with one person saying, “With all due respect to the situation. But it’s like Emma, Demi and his three adult daughters have shared custody over Bruce Willis’ public persona. We don’t need an update every three weeks (and Bruce does not benefit from the publicity). He can’t even consent!”

Bruce Willis posed with daughters in a rare photo amid his dementia battle, drawing mixed social media reactions. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

What many critics don’t know is that Emma almost walked away from her marriage before the diagnosis. During an emotional appearance on “The Oprah Podcast,” she admitted she considered divorce when Bruce’s behavior began to change.

“I 100 percent thought about divorce,” she confessed. “We were so connected, so enmeshed, and yet all of a sudden, things just started falling apart.” She described years of frustration before realizing that Bruce’s personality shifts were caused by a medical condition, not emotional distance. Once the truth became clear, she shifted from a struggling wife to a devoted caregiver and advocate.

Even through the pain, Emma says she’s found strength in Bruce’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their blended family.

Moore, who was married to Bruce for 13 years, praised Emma on Oprah’s podcast, saying, “I have so much compassion for Emma in this, being a young woman. I really think she’s done a masterful job. She has been so dedicated to forging the right path.” Their daughters—Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah—have also rallied behind her.

In her new book, “The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path,” Emma addresses the judgment she faces as she balances motherhood, grief, and caregiving. “Caregivers are often doing the work of three people,” she said.

Her daughters continue to grieve their father’s absence, but Emma pushes forward through the criticism, choosing to focus on love, resilience, and protecting her family’s peace.