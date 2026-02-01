‘Already Planning Her Widow Phase’: Bruce Willis’ Visiting Schedule After Wife Moved Actor Out of Family Home Fuels Outrage as Fans Side-Eye Her Endgame 

Emma Heming Willis has been a voice for the “Die Hard” actor Bruce Willis since his disheartening diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia in 2023. As his wife of 17 years, Hemming has taken the lead in providing updates to the public about her husband. However, her updates do more to raise concern than to ease fans’ suspicions.

Heming has sparked skepticism amongst fans since 2025 after announcing that she decided to move Willis out of their family home into a place of his own with trained staff and a caregiver to care for him. Now she’s adding fuel to the fire after sharing how frequently she visits him.

Emma Heming reveals how frequently she visits Bruce Willis while she and daughters stay in the big house. (Photo credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images )

‘She is Milking This’: Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Faces Backlash After Daughters Are Left ‘Grieving’ While She’s Accused of Prioritizing Herself Amid Actor’s Diagnosis

On Wednesday, Jan. 28, Hemming appeared on “Conversations with Cam” for an interview, where she opened up about caregiving and supporting Willis. Podcast host Camera Rogers specifically asked about her decision to move Willis out of their family home, which Hemming called “one of the hardest decisions,” but ultimately said, “we have to do what is best for our family, what’s safest for our person.”

The 47-year-old then briefly detailed how Willis’ condition was altering not just her life but their daughters’ Mabel Willis, 13, and 11-year-old Evelyn Willis’ lives as well.

“Bruce wouldn’t want his two young daughters to be clouded by his disease. I know that,” Hemming started. “They weren’t having sleepovers, playdates. We weren’t inviting people over. You know, I isolated all of us.”

Bruce’s wife insists her decision to move Willis out was the best one, adding, “I can see the benefits from it. I see our children are thriving. And so is Bruce. That is the most important.”

As far as how often she sees him, Heming claims, “We are over there all the time.”

“It is our second home. You know, it’s a place where we make memories. And that house supports Bruce’s every need 24/7. And our other home, where our kids are, now they’re supported. Now their needs are met. And that’s worked so well for us.”

Willis and Heming purchased their home in Los Angeles’ Brentwood district in 2019 for about $9.8 million. It’s a three-level home with seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an indoor spa and theatre, as well as a gym and a pool.

The house Willis lives in now is a one-story home, likely for a fraction of the cost.

Daily Mail readers and fans of the “16 Blocks” actor, however, are ot 1005 convinced by Heming’s story, expressing their thoughts in the outlet’s comment section.

One person who believes she’s running a scheme wrote, “Basically IMO she placed Bruce into his own personal ‘Nursing Home’. 24/7/365 assisted-living care center. Easy peasy $$$.”

Another person who agreed typed, “100 percent. Do not like this lady at all. She’s made comments before about wanting privacy, but she’s on a talk show every month, blabbing all about his condition. You’d think they find somewhere in the $10 million mansion Bruce bought, but I guess she’s already planning her widow phase…”

Speculation floated that Hemming had an alternative motive for moving Bruce out. One asked, “Is it true that Emma has a BF? Makes sense, she kicks Bruce out of his house that he paid for to spend time with her new BF.

Others went on claiming, “She’s a cold hearted snake,” and “She just dumped him off so she can enjoy all the [money].”

Someone else who appears to be annoyed by Heming said, “She doesn’t need to give constant updates, we all know this is a terrible disease – he’s not a circus animal – give him the privacy he deserves.”

One person attempting to see her point of view wrote, “Maybe she moved him to his own home for the safety and well-being of his daughters. But regardless, it’s none of our business. One thing I’m sure of is this, she probably consulted many caregivers and professionals about what is best for him.”

Despite fans’ issues with Heming, Willis’ family seems content with the way she’s been managing his health.

Not only does his ex-wife, Demi Moore, show her support by continuing to visit Willis, but their daughters, Rumer Willis, 37, Scout Willis, 34, and 31-year-old Tallulah Belle Willis, have also praised her.

Last fall, Heming released a book called “The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path,” where she included reviews and comments from close peers, including her stepdaughters.

A lengthy review read, “Emma’s fierce devotion, endless compassion, and relentless quest to learn has been nothing short of extraordinary. Her care for our daddio is tender and unwavering, and the vulnerability she shares with the world is a lifeline for so many others walking a similar path. We are endlessly proud of her and profoundly grateful to be her family.”

Willis’ journey originally began with him being diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, which was when he decided to withdraw from Hollywood. His condition progressed to frontotemporal dementia the next year. Heming told Rogers that Willis also has anosognosia, a condition in which the brain doesn’t recognize its own condition.